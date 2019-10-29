Log in
HUATAI SECURITIES

(601688)
Huatai Securities : FORM OF PROXY OF HOLDERS OF H SHARES FOR USE AT THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 16, 2019

10/29/2019

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability under the Chinese

corporate name and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HTSC)

(Stock Code: 6886)

FORM OF PROXY OF HOLDERS OF H SHARES FOR USE

AT THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE

HELD ON DECEMBER 16, 2019

Number of H Shares to which

this form of proxy relates (Note 1)

I/We (Note 2)

of

being Shareholders(s) of

H Shares (Note 3),

hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting or (Note 4)

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting to be held at Conference room, Renaissance Nanjing Olympic Centre Hotel, 139 Aoti Street, Jianye District, Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, the PRC on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. and any adjournment thereof. I/We direct that my/our votes be cast on the resolutions set out in the notice of the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting dated October 30, 2019 as indicated in the appropriate boxes below, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit. Unless otherwise indicated in this form of proxy, the capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the notice of the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting dated October 30, 2019.

Votes

Ordinary Resolutions

For(Note 5)

Against(Note 5) Abstain(Note 5)

  1. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to Change of Use of Partial Proceeds from Non- public Issuance of A Shares
  2. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the appointment of members of the fifth session of the Board

For

The resolution is voted on by cumulative poll

Candidates for executive Directors and non-executive(Number of votes) (Note 6) Directors of the fifth session of the Board

A total of 8 executive Directors and non-executive Directors are elected

  1. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Zhang Wei as an executive Director of the fifth session of the Board
  2. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Zhou Yi as an executive Director of the fifth session of the Board
  3. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Ding Feng as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board
  4. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Chen Yongbing as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board
  5. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Xu Qing as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board

Votes

Ordinary Resolutions

For(Note 5)

Against(Note 5) Abstain(Note 5)

  1. To consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Hu Xiao as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board
  2. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Wang Tao as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board
  3. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Zhu Xuebo as an executive Director of the fifth session of the Board

For

The resolution is voted on by cumulative poll

Candidates for independent non-executive Directors of(Number of votes) (Note 6) the fifth session of the Board

A total of 5 independent non-executive

Directors are elected

  1. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Chen Chuanming as an independent non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board
  2. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Lee Chi Ming as an independent non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board
  3. To consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Liu Yan as an independent non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board
  4. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Chen Zhibin as an independent non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board
  5. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Ma Qun as an independent non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board

3. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the appointment of members of the fifth session of the Supervisory Committee

For

Candidates for non-employee representative

The resolution is voted on by cumulative poll

Supervisors of the fifth session of the Supervisory

(Number of votes) (Note 6)

Committee

A total of 4 non-employee representative

Supervisors are elected

  1. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Zhang Ming as a non-employee representative Supervisor of the fifth session of the Supervisory Committee
  2. To consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Yu Lanying as a non-employee representative Supervisor of the fifth session of the Supervisory Committee
  3. To consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Zhang Xiaohong as a non-employee representative Supervisor of the fifth session of the Supervisory Committee
  4. To consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Fan Chunyan as a non-employee representative Supervisor of the fifth session of the Supervisory Committee

Date:

, 2019

Signature (Note 7):

Notes:

  1. Please insert the number of H Shares registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy relates. This form of proxy will be deemed to relate to such number of H Shares inserted. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the H Shares in the Company registered in your name(s).
  2. Please insert the full name(s) (in Chinese or in English) and address(es) (must be the same address(es) as shown in the register of members) as shown in the register of members of the Company in BLOCK LETTERS.
  3. Please insert the number of H Shares registered in your name(s).
  4. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, delete the words "the Chairman of the meeting or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A Shareholder may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a Shareholder. Any alteration made to this form of proxy must be duly initiated by the person who signs it.
  5. IMPORTANT: if you wish to vote for any resolution, please tick in the box marked "for" or insert the number of H Share(s) you hold. If you wish to vote against any resolution, please tick in the box marked "against" or insert the number of H Share(s) you hold. If you wish to abstain for vote, please tick in the box marked "abstain" or insert the number of H Share(s) you hold. The Shares abstained will be counted in the calculation of the required majority. Any vote which is not filled or filled wrongly or with unrecognizable writing or not cast will be counted as "Abstained". If you do not indicate how you wish your proxy to vote, your proxy will be entitled to exercise his discretion. Unless you have indicated otherwise in this form of proxy, your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution duly put to the EGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the EGM.
  6. IMPORTANT: Resolutions 2 and 3 shall adopt the method of cumulative poll. Please indicate by inserting the number of votes in the space provided as to how you wish your votes to be cast.
    1. You shall be entitled to such number of votes as shall be equal to the number of Shares held by you multiplied by the number of executive Directors and non-executive Directors upon whom you can vote, when electing executive Directors and non-executive Directors. Such votes may only be voted for the candidates of the executive Directors and non-executive Directors, and the candidates who have the most votes shall be appointed. The total number of votes cast by you for one or several executive Director and non-executive Director candidates shall not be in excess of the number of votes to which you are entitled, otherwise such vote shall be invalid. Where the total number of votes cast for one or several executive Director and non-executive Director candidate(s) is less than the number of votes to which you are entitled, such vote shall be valid, and the voting rights attached to the difference between the votes actually cast and the votes which you are entitled to cast shall be deemed to have been waived.
    2. Each shareholder shall be entitled to such number of votes as shall be equal to the number of Shares held by you multiplied by the number of independent non-executive directors upon whom you can vote, when electing independent non-executive directors. Such votes may only be voted for the candidates of the independent non-executive directors, and the candidates who have the most votes shall be appointed. The total number of votes cast by you for one or several independent non-executive director candidates shall not be in excess of the number of votes to which you are entitled, otherwise such vote shall be invalid. Where the total number of votes cast for one or several independent non-executive director candidates is less than the number of votes to which you are entitled, such vote shall be valid, and the voting rights attached to the difference between the votes actually cast and the votes which you are entitled to cast shall be deemed to have been waived.
    3. You shall be entitled to such number of votes as shall be equal to the number of Shares held by you multiplied by the number of non-employee representative Supervisors upon whom you can vote, when electing non-employee representative Supervisors. Such votes may only be voted for the candidates of the non-employee representative Supervisors, and the candidates who have the most votes shall be appointed. The total number of votes cast by you for one or several non-employee representative Supervisor candidates shall not be in excess of the number of votes to which you are entitled, otherwise such vote shall be invalid. Where the total number of votes cast for one or several non-employee representative Supervisor candidates is less than the number of votes to which you are entitled, such vote shall be valid, and the voting rights attached to the difference between the votes actually cast and the votes which you are entitled to cast shall be deemed to have been waived.
  8. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a legal person, must either be executed under seal or under the hand of a director thereof or an attorney duly authorized to sign the same. In case of joint holders of Shares, this form of proxy must be signed by the joint holder whose name stands first in the register of members of the Company.
  9. To be valid, this form of proxy is signed by a person on behalf of the appointor, a notarially certified copy of power of attorney or other authority must be delivered to the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for the purpose of holders of H shares) not less than 24 hours before the time for holding the EGM or the time appointed for voting by poll.
  10. Shareholders are reminded that completion and return of this form of proxy will not preclude them from attending and voting in person at the EGM.
  11. Where there are joint holders of any H Shares, any one of such persons may vote at the EGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such H Shares as if he were solely entitled thereto. However, if more than one of such joint holders is present at the EGM, either personally or by proxy, then one of the said persons so present whose name stands first in the register of members in respect of such H Shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. A proxy need not be a Shareholder. In the event that a Shareholder appoints more than one proxy to attend the EGM, such proxies may only exercise their voting rights in a poll.

Disclaimer

Huatai Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 14:36:04 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 20 499 M
EBIT 2019 9 914 M
Net income 2019 7 801 M
Debt 2019 75 080 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 19,6x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales2019 10,9x
EV / Sales2020 10,1x
Capitalization 147 B
