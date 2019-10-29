Huatai Securities : FORM OF PROXY OF HOLDERS OF H SHARES FOR USE AT THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 16, 2019

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability under the Chinese

corporate name and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HTSC)

(Stock Code: 6886)

FORM OF PROXY OF HOLDERS OF H SHARES FOR USE

AT THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE

HELD ON DECEMBER 16, 2019

Number of H Shares to which this form of proxy relates (Note 1) I/We (Note 2) of being Shareholders(s) of H Shares (Note 3), hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting or (Note 4)

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting to be held at Conference room, Renaissance Nanjing Olympic Centre Hotel, 139 Aoti Street, Jianye District, Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, the PRC on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. and any adjournment thereof. I/We direct that my/our votes be cast on the resolutions set out in the notice of the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting dated October 30, 2019 as indicated in the appropriate boxes below, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit. Unless otherwise indicated in this form of proxy, the capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the notice of the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting dated October 30, 2019.

Votes

Ordinary Resolutions

For(Note 5) Against(Note 5) Abstain(Note 5)

To consider and approve the resolution in relation to Change of Use of Partial Proceeds from Non- public Issuance of A Shares To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the appointment of members of the fifth session of the Board

For

The resolution is voted on by cumulative poll

Candidates for executive Directors and non-executive(Number of votes) (Note 6) Directors of the fifth session of the Board

A total of 8 executive Directors and non-executive Directors are elected