Huatai Securities : REPLY SLIP FOR HOLDERS OF H SHARES FOR ATTENDING THE EGM TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 16, 2019

0
10/29/2019 | 10:32am EDT

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability under the Chinese

corporate name and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HTSC)

(Stock Code: 6886)

REPLY SLIP FOR HOLDERS OF H SHARES FOR ATTENDING

THE EGM TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 16, 2019

To the Company:

Name and registered address of Shareholder(s) (Note 1) :

(telephone number(s) (Note 2):

), being registered holder

of(Note 3):

H Shares. I/We intend to attend (in person or

by proxy) the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting to be held at Conference room, Renaissance Nanjing Olympic Centre Hotel, 139 Aoti Street, Jianye District, Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2:30 p.m..

Signature of Shareholder(s):

Date:, 2019

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or in English) and address (as it is recorded in the register of members of the Company) in BLOCK LETTERS.
  2. Please insert telephone number(s) at which you can be contacted for confirmation purpose.
  3. Please insert the number of H Shares registered under your name(s).
  4. For holders of H Shares, in order to be valid, the completed and signed reply slip for attending the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting should be delivered to the H Shares Registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong on or before Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in person or by mail. In order to attend and vote at the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting, holders of H Shares should ensure that all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant Share certificates, are lodged with the Company's H Shares Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong at or before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019.
  5. Unless otherwise indicated in this reply slip, the capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Notice of the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting dated October 30, 2019.

Disclaimer

Huatai Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 14:31:03 UTC
