Huatai Securities : REPLY SLIP FOR HOLDERS OF H SHARES FOR ATTENDING THE EGM TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 16, 2019

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability under the Chinese

corporate name and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HTSC)

(Stock Code: 6886)

REPLY SLIP FOR HOLDERS OF H SHARES FOR ATTENDING

THE EGM TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 16, 2019

To the Company:

Name and registered address of Shareholder(s) (Note 1) :

(telephone number(s) (Note 2): ), being registered holder of(Note 3): H Shares. I/We intend to attend (in person or

by proxy) the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting to be held at Conference room, Renaissance Nanjing Olympic Centre Hotel, 139 Aoti Street, Jianye District, Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2:30 p.m..

Signature of Shareholder(s):

Date:, 2019

Notes: