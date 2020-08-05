Huatai Securities : INSIDE INFORMATION - PROPOSED OFFER AND SALE OF COMMON STOCK OF ASSETMARK
08/05/2020 | 06:42am EDT
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability under the Chinese
corporate name and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HTSC)
(Stock Code: 6886)
INSIDE INFORMATION
PROPOSED OFFER AND SALE OF COMMON STOCK OF ASSETMARK
INTRODUCTION
This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules" ).
As of the date of this announcement, AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. ( "AssetMark" ), a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions for independent financial advisers and their clients in the United States, is an indirect subsidiary of the Company listed on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "AMK."
PROPOSED OFFER AND SALE OF COMMON STOCK
AssetMark has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission a shelf registration application on August 3, 2020 (New York time) in relation to the proposed offer and sale of an aggregate of up to 19,501,046 shares of its common stock by the selling stockholders in one or more offerings (the "Proposed Offering" ), of which, the Company proposes to offer and sell up to 14,400,000 shares, and management of AssetMark and all other selling stockholders propose to offer and sell up to 5,101,046 shares. Following the completion of the Proposed Offering, the Company will maintain control over AssetMark, which will remain as a subsidiary of the Company. The Company will comply with the applicable requirements of Chapter 14 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules as and when necessary.
The full English text of the shelf registration application is available on the website of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/ data/1591587/000119312520208279/d39498ds3.htm.
GENERAL INFORMATION
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised that a shelf registration application for the Proposed Offering is subject to the approval of relevant regulatory authorities, and the Proposed Offering shall depend on the final decision of the board of directors of AssetMark and the Company, market conditions and other factors. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Proposed Offering will take place or as to when it may take place. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the meanings as set out below.
"Company" a joint stock company incorporated in the People' s Republic of China with limited liability under the corporate name 華泰證券股份有限公司 (Huatai Securities Co., Ltd.), converted from our predecessor 華泰證券有限責
任公司 (Huatai Securities Limited Liability Company) on December 7, 2007, carrying on business in Hong Kong as "HTSC" , and was registered
as a registered non-Hong Kong company under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance under the Chinese approved name of "華泰六八八六股份有限
公司" and English name of "Huatai Securities Co., Ltd." ; the H Shares of which have been listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since June 1, 2015 (Stock Code: 6886); the A Shares of which have been listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange since February 26, 2010 (Stock Code: 601688); the global depository receipts of which have been listed on the London Stock Exchange plc since June 2019 (Symbol: HTSC), and unless the context otherwise requires, including its predecessor
"United States" the United States of America
