Huatai Securities : INSIDE INFORMATION - PROPOSED OFFER AND SALE OF COMMON STOCK OF ASSETMARK

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability under the Chinese

corporate name and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HTSC)

(Stock Code: 6886)

INSIDE INFORMATION

PROPOSED OFFER AND SALE OF COMMON STOCK OF ASSETMARK

INTRODUCTION

This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules" ).

As of the date of this announcement, AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. ( "AssetMark" ), a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions for independent financial advisers and their clients in the United States, is an indirect subsidiary of the Company listed on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "AMK."

PROPOSED OFFER AND SALE OF COMMON STOCK

AssetMark has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission a shelf registration application on August 3, 2020 (New York time) in relation to the proposed offer and sale of an aggregate of up to 19,501,046 shares of its common stock by the selling stockholders in one or more offerings (the "Proposed Offering" ), of which, the Company proposes to offer and sell up to 14,400,000 shares, and management of AssetMark and all other selling stockholders propose to offer and sell up to 5,101,046 shares. Following the completion of the Proposed Offering, the Company will maintain control over AssetMark, which will remain as a subsidiary of the Company. The Company will comply with the applicable requirements of Chapter 14 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules as and when necessary.

The full English text of the shelf registration application is available on the website of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/ data/1591587/000119312520208279/d39498ds3.htm.