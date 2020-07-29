Huatai Securities : Next Day Disclosure Return

For Main Board listed issuers

Next Day Disclosure Return

(Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks)

Name of listed issuer: HTSC (incorporated in the PRC under Chinese corporate name 华泰证劵股份有限公司 and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HTSC)

Stock code: 06886 Date submitted: 29 July 2020

Description of securities: _Ordinary Shares (H Shares and A Shares)_

Issued shares as a % of Closing market price % discount/ No. of shares existing number of issued per share of the Issues of shares Issue price per share premium of issue price shares before relevant immediately preceding (Notes 6 and 7) (Notes 1 and 7) to market price share issue business day (Note 7) (Notes 4, 6 and 7) (Note 5) Opening balance as at 9,076,650,000 Shares (including (Note 2) 1,719,045,680 28 July 2020 H Shares and 7,357,604,320 A Shares) (Note 3) Shares repurchased between 7 80,249,000 (A Shares) 0.8841% April and 28 July 2020 but not yet cancelled Shares repurchased on 29 July 2020 but not yet 734,600 (A Shares) 0.0081% cancelled Closing balance as at 9,076,650,000 Shares (including (Note 8) 1,719,045,680 29 July 2020 H Shares and 7,357,604,320 A Shares)

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each issue of securities as set out in Section I, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable: