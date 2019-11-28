Huatai Securities : SECOND NOTICE OF THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
11/28/2019 | 04:38am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability under
the Chinese corporate name 華泰證券股份有限公司 and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HTSC)
(Stock Code: 6886)
SECOND NOTICE OF THE
2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
On October 30, 2019, the Company published the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting and the Circular of the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Circular"). The 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") will be held by the Company on December 16, 2019. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular. As at November 26, 2019 (the last day for Shareholders to submit written replies indicating their intentions to attend the EGM), the total number of Shares carrying voting rights held by the Shareholders who had indicated their intentions to attend the EGM did not reach half of the total number of Shares carrying voting rights of the Company.
Pursuant to the relevant provisions in the Mandatory Provisions for Articles of Association of Companies to be Listed Overseas 《(到境外上市公司章程必備條款》) and article 84 of the Articles
of Association , the Company hereby sets forth the following details of the relevant matters of the EGM as a reminder to the Shareholders as well as for their punctual participations:
1. TIME OF THE MEETING
Onsite voting and online voting will both be adopted at the EGM. The Company will offer a platform to A Shareholders (including Northbound Investors, same below) to vote online through the shareholders' meeting online voting system of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited will vote online as the nominee of Northbound Investors in accordance with the Guidelines for HKSCC Participating in Online Voting of China Connect Securities and other relevant rules. The depository of global depository receipts may not participate in the online voting. It may, however, authorise one or more persons whom it considers appropriate to attend the meeting and express its opinion on the resolutions put forward at the EGM in accordance with the instruction of the de facto holders of the global depository receipts.
Time of the onsite meeting: 14:30 on Monday, December 16, 2019
Time for A Shareholders to vote using the online voting platform of the Shanghai Stock Exchange:
through the voting platform of the trading system: voting available during the trading period (i.e. 9:15 to 9:25, 9:30 to 11:30 and 13:00 to 15:00) on December 16, 2019;
through the internet voting platform: voting available from 9:15 to 15:00 on December 16, 2019.
MEETING VENUE
Conference Room, Renaissance Nanjing Olympic Centre Hotel, No. 139 Aoti Street, Jianye District, Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, the PRC
RESOLUTIONS TO BE PUT FORWARD AT THE MEETING
The resolutions to be put forward at the EGM and the class of Shareholders eligible for voting are as follows:
Class of
Shareholders
No.
Resolution
eligible for voting
A Shareholders
and H
Shareholders
Ordinary Resolutions
Resolution subject to non-cumulative voting
1.
To Consider and Approve the Resolution in relation to Change
√
of Use of Partial Proceeds from Non-public Issuance of A
Shares
Resolutions subject to cumulative voting
2.
To Consider and Approve the Resolution in relation to the
(13) Directors are
Appointment of Members of the Fifth Session of the Board
to be elected
2.1
To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Zhang Wei as
√
an executive Director of the fifth session of the Board
2.2
To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Zhou Yi as
√
an executive Director of the fifth session of the Board
2.3
To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Ding Feng as
√
a non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board
2.4
To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Chen
√
Yongbing as a non-executive Director of the fifth session of
the Board
2.5
To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Xu Qing as a
√
non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board
2.6
To consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Hu Xiao as a
√
non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board
2.7
To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Wang Tao as
√
a non-executive Director of the fifth session of the Board
Class of
Shareholders
No.
Resolution
eligible for voting
A Shareholders
and H
Shareholders
2.8
To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Zhu Xuebo
√
as an executive Director of the fifth session of the Board
2.9
To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Chen
√
Chuanming as an independent non-executive Director of the
fifth session of the Board
2.10
To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Lee Chi Ming
√
as an independent non-executive Director of the fifth session
of the Board
2.11
To consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Liu Yan as
√
an independent non-executive Director of the fifth session of
the Board
2.12
To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Chen Zhibin
√
as an independent non-executive Director of the fifth session
of the Board
2.13
To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Ma Qun as
√
an independent non-executive Director of the fifth session of
the Board
3.
To Consider and Approve the Resolution in relation to
(4) Supervisors are
the Appointment of Members of the Fifth Session of the
to be elected
Supervisory Committee
3.1
To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Zhang Ming
√
as a non-employee representative Supervisor of the fifth
session of the Supervisory Committee
3.2
To consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Yu Lanying
√
as a non-employee representative Supervisor of the fifth
session of the Supervisory Committee
3.3
To consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Zhang
√
Xiaohong as a non-employee representative Supervisor of the
fifth session of the Supervisory Committee
3.4
To consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Fan Chunyan
√
as a non-employee representative Supervisor of the fifth
In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context otherwise requires.
"Company"a joint stock company incorporated in the PRC with limited liability under the corporate name 華 泰 證 券 股 份 有 限 公 司 (Huatai Securities Co., Ltd.), converted from its predecessor 華泰證券有限責任公司 (Huatai Securities Limited Liability Company) on December 7, 2007, carrying on business in Hong Kong as "HTSC", and was registered as a non-Hong Kong
company under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance under the Chinese approved name of "華泰六八八六股份有限公司" and
English name of "Huatai Securities Co., Ltd."; the H shares of which have been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since June 1, 2015 (Stock Code: 6886); the A shares of which have been listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange since February 26, 2010 (Stock Code: 601688); the global depository receipts of which have been listed on the London Stock Exchange plc since June 2019 (Symbol: HTSC), and unless the context otherwise requires, including its predecessor
"Northbound Investor(s)" investors of the Company's A Shares through participation in Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, a securities trading and clearing links program developed by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited, and China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited for the establishment of mutual market access between Hong Kong and Shanghai
By order of the Board of Directors of the Company
Zhou Yi
Chairman
Jiangsu, the PRC, November 28, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhou Yi and Mr. Zhu Xuebo as executive Directors; Mr. Ding Feng, Mr. Chen Yongbing, Mr. Xu Qing, Ms. Hu Xiao and Ms. Fan Chunyan as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Chen Chuanming, Mr. Liu Hongzhong, Mr. Lee Chi Ming, Ms. Liu Yan and Mr. Chen Zhibin as independent non-executive Directors.
