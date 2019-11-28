Huatai Securities : SECOND NOTICE OF THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability under

the Chinese corporate name 華泰證券股份有限公司 and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HTSC)

(Stock Code: 6886)

SECOND NOTICE OF THE

2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

On October 30, 2019, the Company published the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting and the Circular of the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Circular"). The 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") will be held by the Company on December 16, 2019. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular. As at November 26, 2019 (the last day for Shareholders to submit written replies indicating their intentions to attend the EGM), the total number of Shares carrying voting rights held by the Shareholders who had indicated their intentions to attend the EGM did not reach half of the total number of Shares carrying voting rights of the Company.

Pursuant to the relevant provisions in the Mandatory Provisions for Articles of Association of Companies to be Listed Overseas 《( 到境外上市公司章程必備條款》) and article 84 of the Articles

of Association , the Company hereby sets forth the following details of the relevant matters of the EGM as a reminder to the Shareholders as well as for their punctual participations:

1. TIME OF THE MEETING

Onsite voting and online voting will both be adopted at the EGM. The Company will offer a platform to A Shareholders (including Northbound Investors, same below) to vote online through the shareholders' meeting online voting system of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited will vote online as the nominee of Northbound Investors in accordance with the Guidelines for HKSCC Participating in Online Voting of China Connect Securities and other relevant rules. The depository of global depository receipts may not participate in the online voting. It may, however, authorise one or more persons whom it considers appropriate to attend the meeting and express its opinion on the resolutions put forward at the EGM in accordance with the instruction of the de facto holders of the global depository receipts.

Time of the onsite meeting: 14:30 on Monday, December 16, 2019

Time for A Shareholders to vote using the online voting platform of the Shanghai Stock Exchange: