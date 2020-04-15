Log in
Waiver :: Application For Extension Of Time To Hold Annual General Meeting

04/15/2020 | 11:26am EDT
Announcement Title Waiver
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 15, 2020 23:11
Status New
Announcement Sub Title APPLICATION FOR EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Announcement Reference SG200415OTHRUEC9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Kian Ann Patrick
Designation Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) APPLICATION FOR EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 310,366 bytes)

Disclaimer

Huationg Global Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 15:25:16 UTC
