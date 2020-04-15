Waiver :: Application For Extension Of Time To Hold Annual General Meeting
04/15/2020 | 11:26am EDT
Announcement Title
Waiver
Date & Time of Broadcast
Apr 15, 2020 23:11
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
APPLICATION FOR EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Announcement Reference
SG200415OTHRUEC9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Ng Kian Ann Patrick
Designation
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
APPLICATION FOR EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 310,366 bytes)
Disclaimer
Huationg Global Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 15:25:16 UTC
