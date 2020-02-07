Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Huazhu Group Limited    HTHT

HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED

(HTHT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China says will not release trade data for January, will combine with February

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 04:03am EST

China's customs office said on Friday that it would not issue preliminary trade data for January but would combine January and February data, in line with how some of the country's other major economic indicators are released early in the year.

The customs office issued the statement in the afternoon in response to a query about the January data, which had been expected to be released around 11 a.m. local time (0300 GMT) on Friday.

Chinese data early in the year is often heavily distorted by the timing of the Long Lunar New Year holidays, which fall in either January or February. But a virus epidemic this year has also resulted in widespread business disruptions that are spilling over into global trade.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee, Lusha Zhang and Min Zhang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED
01/17China 2019 crude steel output jumps 8.3%, sets second straight annual record
RE
01/17China steel futures post fourth weekly gain on firm demand
RE
01/16China 2019 crude steel output jumps 8.3%, sets 2nd straight annual record
RE
01/16China coking coal futures hit four-month top as mines suspend production
RE
01/14China's 2019 iron ore imports rise to second-highest ever
RE
01/14Huazhu Group Limited Announces Preliminary Results for Hotel Operations in th..
GL
01/14China steel mills cut back on high-grade iron ore as margins slump
RE
01/13China steel futures slip on oversupply concerns
RE
01/09China's Ucommune finds U.S. investment bank to work on IPO - sources
RE
01/09HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 11 191 M
EBIT 2019 2 105 M
Net income 2019 1 478 M
Debt 2019 4 778 M
Yield 2019 0,99%
P/E ratio 2019 46,8x
P/E ratio 2020 35,6x
EV / Sales2019 6,44x
EV / Sales2020 5,07x
Capitalization 67 329 M
Chart HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Huazhu Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 261,19  CNY
Last Close Price 237,17  CNY
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qi Ji Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hui Jin President
Teo Nee Chuan Chief Financial Officer
Jiong Wu Independent Director
Min Zhang Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-15.07%9 695
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-3.44%46 853
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.1.61%30 776
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-5.53%11 043
ACCOR-7.38%10 951
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION0.48%8 828
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group