Huazhu Group Limited Announces Leverage Covenant Waiver for Existing Syndication Loan and Preliminary Results for Hotel Operations in the First Quarter of 2020
04/23/2020 | 10:01pm EDT
SHANGHAI, China, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) (“Huazhu”, “we” or “our”), a world-leading hotel group, today announced leverage covenant waiver for existing syndication loan and preliminary results for hotel operations in the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Upon the completion of Deutsche Hospitality (“DH”) on January 2, 2020, we added 5 new hotel brands, including Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, Maxx by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Intercity Hotel and Zleep Hotel. In this press release, we provide separate operating results for Legacy-Huazhu and Legacy-DH.
Leverage Covenant Waiver for Existing Syndication Loan On April 17, 2020, our syndication banks approved to release Huazhu from the original six-month-tested financial covenants for a period up to June 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain amended covenants. The 3-year syndication loan consists of USD500 million and EUR440 million, due in December 2022. The amended covenants mainly include: (1) minimum EBITDA requirement of RMB1 billion for the second half of 2020; (2) net asset value should be more than zero; and (3) no cash dividend during the waiver period.
COVID-19 Impact in Q1 2020 China, where COVID-19 first started to have an impact in late January, has experienced steadily improving trends. Domestic travel is gradually rebuilding with eased travel restrictions and national policy for resuming production and work. The number of our temporarily closed hotels declined from the peak of 2,310 hotels in mid-February down to 369 hotels as of March 31, 2020. During Q1 2020, the governmental authorities requisitioned accumulatively 610 Huazhu hotels (2 million room nights, 12% of which were from our leased hotels) at various locations and periods for medical support workers and quarantine purposes. As of March 31, 2020, Huazhu had 374 hotels under governmental requisition.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe in March, DH has temporarily closed its hotels. 85 DH hotels were temporarily closed as of March 31, 2020, including 49 leased hotels and 36 manachised and franchised hotels.
Excluding the addition of DH, net revenues for Q1 2020 are expected to decline 45% to 47% (not fully reflecting the revenues from our hotels under governmental requisition) year-over-year. We don’t recognize the revenues from our hotels under governmental requisition until the settlement from governmental authorities. Including the revenue contribution from DH, net revenues for Q1 2020 are expected to decline 14% to 16% year-over-year.
Heading into Q2 2020, more business and leisure travel demand continues to recover in China. We are now accelerating new hotel openings and signings of new franchisees to help us keep on track toward our 2020 growth target.
Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu
Number of hotels
Number of rooms
Opened in Q1 2020
Closed (1) in Q1 2020
Net added in Q1 2020
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2020
Leased and owned hotels
10
(9
)
1
689
88,355
Manachised and franchised hotels
286
(67
)
219
5,149
464,007
Total
296
(76
)
220
5,838
552,362
(1) The reasons for hotel closures mainly include non-compliance to brand standards, operating losses, and property-related issues. In Q1 2020, we had 14 hotels closed for brand upgrade and business model change purposes
As of March 31, 2020
Number of hotels
Unopened hotels in pipeline
Economy hotels
3,992
1,128
Leased and owned hotels
460
6
Manachised and franchised hotels
3,532
1,122
Midscale and upscale hotels
1,846
1,206
Leased and owned hotels
229
29
Manachised and franchised hotels
1,617
1,177
Total
5,838
2,334
All hotels (excluding hotels under requisition)
For the quarter ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
yoy
2019
2019
2020
change
Average daily room rate (in RMB)
Leased and owned hotels
258
277
211
-18.4%
Manachised and franchised hotels
211
223
184
-12.8%
Blended
221
232
189
-14.6%
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
Leased and owned hotels
83.6%
84.7%
40.3%
-43.3p.p.
Manachised and franchised hotels
79.8%
81.6%
39.4%
-40.4p.p.
Blended
80.6%
82.2%
39.6%
-41.0p.p.
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased and owned hotels
216
235
85
-60.6%
Manachised and franchised hotels
169
182
73
-56.9%
Blended
178
191
75
-58.1%
Operational hotels (excluding ①hotels under requisition, ②hotels temporarily closed)
For the quarter ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
yoy
2019
2019
2020
change
Average daily room rate (in RMB)
Leased and owned hotels
258
277
211
-18.4%
Manachised and franchised hotels
211
223
184
-12.8%
Blended
221
232
189
-14.6%
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
Leased and owned hotels
83.6%
84.7%
43.8%
-39.8p.p.
Manachised and franchised hotels
79.8%
81.6%
47.4%
-32.5p.p.
Blended
80.6%
82.2%
46.7%
-33.9p.p.
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased and owned hotels
216
235
92
-57.2%
Manachised and franchised hotels
169
182
87
-48.3%
Blended
178
191
88
-50.5%
Same-hotel operational data by class
Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months (excluding hotels under requisition)
Number of hotels
Same-hotel RevPAR
Same-hotel ADR
Same-hotel Occupancy
As of
For the quarter ended
yoy
For the quarter ended
yoy
For the quarter ended
yoy
March 31,
March 31,
change
March 31,
change
March 31,
change
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
(p.p.)
Economy hotels
2,421
2,421
155
76
-50.6
%
179
150
-16.2
%
86.3
%
50.9
%
-35.4
Leased and owned hotels
411
411
173
78
-55.2
%
197
160
-18.8
%
87.8
%
48.5
%
-39.3
Manachised and franchised hotels
2,010
2,010
150
76
-49.2
%
174
147
-15.4
%
85.9
%
51.6
%
-34.3
Midscale and upscale hotels
850
850
247
108
-56.2
%
320
259
-18.9
%
77.3
%
41.7
%
-35.5
Leased and owned hotels
173
173
299
112
-62.7
%
378
291
-23.1
%
79.1
%
38.3
%
-40.8
Manachised and franchised hotels
677
677
229
107
-53.4
%
299
248
-17.0
%
76.6
%
43.0
%
-33.6
Total
3,271
3,271
184
87
-52.8
%
220
180
-17.9
%
83.5
%
48.0
%
-35.5
Operating Results: Legacy-DH
Number of hotels
Number of rooms
Unopened hotels in pipeline
Opened in Q1 2020
Closed in Q1 2020
Net added in Q1 2020
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2020
Leased hotels
3
(2
)
1
67
12,327
28
Manachised and franchised hotels
2
(7
)
(5
)
48
10,799
13
Total
5
(9
)
(4
)
115
23,126
41
For the quarter ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
yoy
2019
2019
2020
change
Average daily room rate (in EUR)
Leased hotels
104
105
97
-6.9
%
Manachised and franchised hotels
83
88
80
-4.4
%
Blended
95
97
89
-5.9
%
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
Leased hotels
64.8
%
72.8
%
52.6
%
-12.2p.p.
Manachised and franchised hotels
58.6
%
65.0
%
50.4
%
-8.2p.p.
Blended
61.9
%
69.1
%
51.7
%
-10.3p.p.
RevPAR (in EUR)
Leased hotels
67
76
51
-24.4
%
Manachised and franchised hotels
49
57
40
-17.7
%
Blended
59
67
46
-21.6
%
DH hotels by region
Number of hotels
As of March 31, 2020
All
Leased
Manachised and franchised
Europe
93
67
26
-Germany
70
51
19
North Africa
17
0
17
Asia
5
0
5
Total
115
67
48
Hotel Portfolio by Brand Huazhu has realigned our brands for accelerated quality growth. During 2020: (1) we have reclassified our Ibis hotels as economy hotels; (2) we have consolidated HanTing Premium to HanTing; and (3) we have consolidated Grand Madison to Madison.
As of March 31, 2020
Hotels
Rooms
Unopened hotels
in operation
in pipeline
Economy hotels
4,004
336,004
1,138
HanTing Hotel
2,630
245,171
503
Hi Inn
464
26,956
130
Elan Hotel
713
42,375
424
Ibis Hotel
185
20,254
71
Zleep Hotel
12
1,248
10
Midscale and upscale hotels
1,949
239,484
1,237
Ibis Styles Hotel
59
7,120
33
Starway Hotel
367
31,616
281
JI Hotel
885
111,205
469
Orange Hotel
255
29,199
164
Crystal Orange Hotel
95
12,760
63
Manxin Hotel
52
4,702
35
Madison Hotel
15
1,933
28
Mercure Hotel
71
12,733
81
Novotel Hotel
9
2,818
13
Joya Hotel
8
1,407
4
Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts
24
832
25
Grand Mercure Hotel
6
1,281
10
Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts
50
11,909
8
Intercity Hotel
42
7,537
19
Maxx by Steigenberger
5
777
1
Jaz in the City
2
424
2
Other partner hotels
4
1,231
1
Total
5,953
575,488
2,375
About Huazhu Group Limited Originated in China, Huazhu Group Limited is a world-leading hotel operator and franchisor. As of March 31, 2020, Huazhu operated 5,953 hotels with 575,488 rooms in operation in 15 countries. Huazhu’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts. Upon the completion of Deutsche Hospitality acquisition on January 2, 2020, Huazhu added 5 brands to our portfolio, including Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, Maxx by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Intercity Hotel and Zleep Hotel. In addition, Huazhu also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.
Huazhu’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, Huazhu directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, Huazhu manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers Huazhu appoints and collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, Huazhu provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of March 31, 2020, Huazhu operates 17 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 83 percent under manachise and franchise models.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Such factors and risks include our anticipated growth strategies; our future results of operations and financial condition; the economic conditions; the regulatory environment; our ability to attract and retain customers and leverage our brands; trends and competition in the lodging industry; the expected growth of demand for lodging; and other factors and risks detailed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results.
Huazhu undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.