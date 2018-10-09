Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Huazhu Group Ltd (ADR)    HTHT

HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR) (HTHT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Huazhu Group Limited Investors (HTHT)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 12:50am CEST

National law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of persons and/or entities that acquired Huazhu Group Limited (“Huazhu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HTHT) securities between May 14, 2018 and August 28, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants, under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Huazhu investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 28, 2018, media outlets reported that Chinese police were investigating a possible leak of client information from Huazhu, stating that nearly 500 million pieces of customer-related information, including registration information, personal data, and booking records, had emerged in an online post. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.55 per share, or approximately 4.36%, to close at $33.98 per share on August 28, 2018.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked adequate security measures to protect customer information; (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would be susceptible to increased litigation risk and higher expenses; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s goodwill would potentially suffer, leading to lower revenues; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Huazhu securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)
12:50aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Huazh..
BU
10/04HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR) : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Inv..
AC
09/25SOFTBANK : Indian hotel chain OYO to raise $1 billion from Softbank, others
RE
09/22HUAZHU : info leak suspect in custody
AQ
09/19Suspect in Huazhu Group client data theft apprehended
AQ
09/19Suspect in Huazhu Group client data theft apprehended
AQ
09/19HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR) : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Inv..
AC
09/18HUAZHU : Provides Updates on Investigation Status of the Alleged Information Lea..
AQ
09/17Huazhu Group Limited Provides Updates on Investigation Status of the Alleged ..
GL
09/17Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Huazhu Gr..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/10HUAZHU : A Chinese Growth Stock To Short 
08/28Corporate China - Invest In China With B&B Market 
08/28PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (8/28/2018) 
08/23More on Huazhu Group Q2 results 
08/23Huazhu Group Limited ADR (HTHT) CEO Min Zhang on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings C.. 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 9 871 M
EBIT 2018 2 177 M
Net income 2018 1 523 M
Debt 2018 3 401 M
Yield 2018 0,53%
P/E ratio 2018 37,20
P/E ratio 2019 25,80
EV / Sales 2018 6,42x
EV / Sales 2019 5,33x
Capitalization 60 008 M
Chart HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Huazhu Group Ltd (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 290  CNY
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Min Zhang Chief Executive Officer
Hui Jin President
Qi Ji Executive Chairman
Teo Nee Chuan Chief Financial Officer
Jiong Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)-79.24%8 737
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-10.52%42 142
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC-6.86%22 486
ACCOR-2.79%13 978
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-4.20%11 222
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION2.87%8 423
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.