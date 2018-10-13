Log in
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR) (HTHT)
HTHT LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Huazhu Group Ltd. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action

10/13/2018 | 02:01pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Huazhu Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: HTHT) from May 14, 2018 through August 28, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important December 7, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Huazhu investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Huazhu class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1409.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Huazhu lacked adequate security measures to protect customer information; (2) as a result, Huazhu would be susceptible to increased litigation risk and higher expenses, and Huazhu’s goodwill would potentially suffer, leading to lower revenues; and (3) consequently, defendants’ positive statements about Huazhu’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 7, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1409.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 9 873 M
EBIT 2018 2 179 M
Net income 2018 1 491 M
Debt 2018 3 401 M
Yield 2018 0,60%
P/E ratio 2018 33,07
P/E ratio 2019 22,60
EV / Sales 2018 5,80x
EV / Sales 2019 4,80x
Capitalization 53 826 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Min Zhang Chief Executive Officer
Hui Jin President
Qi Ji Executive Chairman
Teo Nee Chuan Chief Financial Officer
Jiong Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)-80.38%7 780
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-13.44%39 775
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC-7.81%21 797
ACCOR-3.91%13 860
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-10.15%10 698
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-2.50%7 797
