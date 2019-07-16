Huazhu Group Limited Announces Its Preliminary Results for Hotel Operation in the Second Quarter of 2019
0
07/16/2019 | 09:00pm EDT
Net revenue for 2019 Q2 is expected to increase by 13%-15% year-over-year, in-line with guidance;
Our hotel pipeline further accelerated to historical high of 1,553 at 2019 Q2.
SHANGHAI, China, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) (“Huazhu”, or the “Company”), a leading and fast-growing multi-brand hotel group in China, today announced its preliminary results for the hotel operation in the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Hotel Development
Number of hotels in operation
Number of rooms in operation
Opened
Closed (1)
Net added
As of
Net added
As of
in Q2 2019
in Q2 2019
in Q2 2019
June 30, 2019
in Q2 2019
June 30, 2019
Leased and owned hotels
8
(10
)
(2
)
696
(587
)
87,179
Manachised and franchised hotels
303
(32
)
271
3,969
24,269
376,117
Total
311
(42
)
269
4,665
23,682
463,296
(1) Reasons for closures include property-related issues, operating loss and non-compliance issues. In Q2 2019, 20 hotels were temporarily closed for brand upgrade.
As of June 30, 2019
Number of hotels in operation
Number of hotels in pipeline
Economy hotels
2,990
433
Leased and owned hotels
435
2
Manachised and franchised hotels
2,555
431
Midscale and upscale hotels
1,675
1,120
Leased and owned hotels
261
53
Manachised and franchised hotels
1,414
1,067
Total
4,665
1,553
Operating Metrics
For the quarter ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
yoy
2018
2019
2019
change
Average daily room rate (in RMB)
Leased and owned hotels
270
258
281
4.3
%
Manachised hotels
212
210
224
5.8
%
Franchised hotels
248
237
246
-0.7
%
Blended
226
221
236
4.4
%
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
Leased and owned hotels
91.4
%
83.6
%
89.4
%
-1.9pp
Manachised hotels
89.8
%
80.5
%
87.1
%
-2.8pp
Franchised hotels
78.7
%
68.6
%
75.1
%
-3.6pp
Blended
89.6
%
80.6
%
86.9
%
-2.7pp
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased and owned hotels
246
216
252
2.1
%
Manachised hotels
190
169
195
2.5
%
Franchised hotels
195
162
185
-5.2
%
Blended
203
178
206
1.3
%
Business Update by Segment
Hotel breakdown by brand
Number of hotels in operation
Net added
As of
in Q2 2019
June 30, 2019
Economy hotels
74
2,990
HanTing Hotel
28
2,331
Hi Inn
16
415
Elan Hotel
37
244
Orange Hotel(2)
(7
)
0
Midscale and upscale hotels
195
1,675
JI Hotel
55
666
Starway Hotel
35
265
Joya Hotel
0
6
Manxin Hotels & Resorts
7
35
HanTing Premium Hotel
38
129
Ibis Hotel
10
159
Ibis Styles Hotel
7
44
Mercure Hotel
7
52
Novotel Hotel
2
9
Grand Mercure
1
8
Orange Select
27
216
Crystal Orange
6
66
Blossom Hill
0
20
Total
269
4,665
(2) Orange Hotel was rebranded as Orange Select in Q2 2019.
Same-hotel operational data by segment
Number of hotels in operation
Same-hotel RevPAR
Same-hotel ADR
Same-hotel Occupancy
As of June 30,
For the quarter ended June 30,
For the quarter ended June 30,
For the quarter ended June 30,
yoy change
yoy change
yoy change (p.p.)
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
Economy hotels
2,489
2,489
175
171
-2.0
%
185
187
0.9
%
94.3
%
91.6
%
-2.7
Leased hotels
424
424
189
191
0.6
%
202
206
2.1
%
94.0
%
92.7
%
-1.4
Manachised and franchised hotels
2,065
2,065
171
166
-2.7
%
181
182
0.6
%
94.4
%
91.3
%
-3.0
Midscale and upscale hotels
788
788
278
272
-2.4
%
325
323
-0.7
%
85.5
%
84.1
%
-1.4
Leased and owned hotels
179
179
346
334
-3.5
%
392
383
-2.2
%
88.5
%
87.3
%
-1.2
Manachised and franchised hotels
609
609
251
247
-1.8
%
298
298
0.0
%
84.3
%
82,8
%
-1.5
Total
3,277
3,277
206
202
-2.1
%
225
226
0.4
%
91.7
%
89.3
%
-2.3
About Huazhu Group Limited Huazhu Group Limited is a leading hotel operator and franchisor in China. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had 4,665 hotels or 463,296 rooms in operation. With a primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments, Huazhu’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, HanTing Premium Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Joya Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Crystal Orange Hotel and Blossom Hill. The Company also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in Pan-China region. The Company's business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, the Company directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers it appoints and collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. The Company applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of June 30, 2019, Huazhu Group operates 19 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, 81 percent under manachise and franchise models.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Such factors and risks include our anticipated growth strategies; our future results of operations and financial condition; the economic conditions of China; the regulatory environment in China; our ability to attract customers and leverage our brand; trends and competition in the lodging industry; the expected growth of the lodging market in China; and other factors and risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project,” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.