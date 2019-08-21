Huazhu Group Limited Reports Second Quarter of 2019 Financial Results
0
08/21/2019 | 04:30pm EDT
A total of 4,665 hotels or 463,296 hotel rooms in operation as of June 30, 2019.
Hotel turnover1 increased 18% year-over-year to RMB8.8 billion for the second quarter of 2019.
Net revenues increased 13.4% year-over-year to RMB2.9 billion (US$417 million)2 for the second quarter of 2019, in line with the revenue guidance previously announced of 13%-15%.
EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased 59.2% year-over-year to RMB1.2 billion (US$173 million) for the second quarter of 2019.
Net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited increased 81.4% year-over-year to RMB613 million (US$89 million) for the second quarter of 2019.
Huazhu provides guidance for Q3 2019 net revenues growth of 9%-11% year-over-year, and adjusts the full year net revenues growth range to 10%-12%.
Huazhu’s Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to US$750 million, effective for five years.
SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) (“Huazhu” or the “Company”), a leading and fast-growing multi-brand hotel group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Second Quarter of 2019 Operational Highlights
During the second quarter of 2019, Huazhu opened 311 hotels, including 8 leased (“leased-and-operated”) hotels and 303 manachised (“franchised-and-managed”) hotels and franchised hotels.
Huazhu closed a total of 42 hotels, including 10 leased hotels and 32 manachised and franchised hotels, during the second quarter of 2019. This was due to three reasons: a) With strategic focus to upgrade product and service quality, Huazhu temporarily closed 25 hotels for brand upgrade and business model change purposes; and removed 1 hotel for its non-compliance with Huazhu’s brand and operating standards. b) Property-related issues, including rezoning and expiry of leases, which resulted in the closure of 14 hotels. c) Two manachised hotels were closed due to operating losses.
As of June 30, 2019, Huazhu had 696 leased hotels, 3,692 manachised hotels, and 277 franchised hotels in operation in 413 China cities. The number of hotel rooms in operation totaled 463,296, an increase of 17.8% from a year ago. The rooms under midscale and upscale brands accounted for 43% of total rooms in operation, up 9 percentage points from 34% a year ago.
As of June 30, 2019, Huazhu had a total number of 1,553 unopened pipeline hotels contracted or under construction, including 55 leased hotels and 1,498 manachised and franchised hotels. The unopened hotels in our pipeline represented 33% of the number of hotels in operation as of the end of Q2 2019 compared to 21% a year ago, a 12-percentage-point increase.
The ADR, which is defined as the average daily rate for all hotels in operation, was RMB236 in the second quarter of 2019, compared with RMB226 in the second quarter of 2018 and RMB221 in the previous quarter. The year-over-year increase of 4.4% was due to both an increase in ADR of our mature hotels (where mature means those of our hotels which have been in operation for at least 18 months), as well as an increase in the proportion of midscale and upscale hotels with higher ADR in Huazhu’s brand mix. The sequential increase resulted mainly from seasonality.
The occupancy rate for all hotels in operation was 86.9% in the second quarter of 2019, compared with 89.6% in the second quarter of 2018 and 80.6% in the previous quarter. The year-over-year decrease of 2.7 percentage points was due to the deepening China economic slowdown. The sequential increase was mainly due to seasonality.
RevPAR, defined as revenue per available room for all hotels in operation, was RMB206 in the second quarter of 2019, compared with RMB203 in the second quarter of 2018 and RMB178 in the previous quarter. The year-over-year increase of 1.3% was attributable to higher ADR. The sequential increase was mainly due to seasonality.
For all of our mature hotels, the same-hotel RevPAR was RMB202 for the second quarter of 2019, representing a 2.1% decrease from RMB206 for the second quarter of 2018, with a 0.4% increase in ADR and a 2.3-percentage-point decrease in occupancy rate. The year-over-year weaker performance was mainly due to macroeconomic softness.
As of June 30, 2019, Huazhu’s loyalty program had approximately 132 million members, who contributed approximately 75% of room nights sold during the second quarter of 2019, and approximately 84% of room nights were sold through Huazhu’s direct channels.
“In the second quarter, our blended RevPAR increased by 1.3% as a result of ADR increase. Thanks to the remarkable performance of our Huazhu employees and strong brand portfolio, our rapid hotel expansion continued despite a softening economy. In the first half of 2019, we added 435 hotels net, with a record high of 1,553 unopened hotels in our pipeline at the end of Q2, mainly contributed by manachised and franchised hotels. 43% of the total number of Huazhu rooms in operation were midscale and upscale hotels, up from 34% in Q2 2018,” commented Ms. Jenny Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Huazhu.
“Furthermore, we continuously deliver better experiences to meet our customers’ evolving needs. We just unveiled our first HanTing 3.0 intelligent hotel this July. Its new design and tech-driven services at reasonable prices have been well-received by our customers and franchisees, and therefore we expect this new model will fuel our accelerated economy hotel expansion in the coming years. For the upscale segment, next year, we will open four Joya hotels in the central business districts of Shanghai, Hangzhou and Chengdu, with an oriental-style design tailored for our business travelers. We believe our strong performance, attractive brands and resilient business model will further strengthen our position as a leading hotel consolidator,” added Ms. Zhang.
Second Quarterof 2019 Financial Results
(RMB in millions)
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
Revenues:
Leased and owned hotels
1,899
2,001
Manachised and franchised hotels
616
803
Others
6
55
Net revenues
2,521
2,859
Net revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB2.9 billion (US$417 million), representing a 13.4% year-over-year increase, primarily attributable to our hotel network expansion and blended RevPAR growth.
Net revenues from leased and owned hotels for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB2.0 billion (US$292 million), representing a 5.4% year-over-year increase.
Net revenues from manachised and franchised hotels for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB803 million (US$117 million), representing a 30.4% year-over-year increase. Net revenues from manachised and franchised hotels accounted for 28.1% of Huazhu’s net revenues in the second quarter of 2019, up from 24.4% a year ago.
(RMB in millions)
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
Operating costs and expenses:
Hotel operating costs
1,575
1,743
Other operating costs
2
17
Selling and marketing expenses
83
102
General and administrative expenses
190
247
Pre-opening expenses
66
122
Total operating costs and expenses
1,916
2,231
Hotel operating costs for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB1.7 billion (US$253 million), compared to RMB1.6 billion in the second quarter of 2018, representing a 10.7% year-over-year increase. Total hotel operating costs excluding share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP) of RMB10 million for the second quarter of 2019 represented 60.7% of net revenues, compared to 62.2% for the second quarter in 2018. The year-over-year improvement in this metric was mainly attributable to the increased proportion of revenues from manachised and franchised hotels, and also by continued diligent efforts by our many Huazhu employees to deliver great customer experiences at reasonable prices.
Selling and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB102 million (US$15 million), compared to RMB83 million in the second quarter of 2018. Selling and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB101 million (US$15 million), representing 3.6% of net revenues, compared to 3.3% for the second quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase was mainly related to the expansion of our sales and marketing team, increased bank charges for online payments, and higher commission fees to online travel agencies.
General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB247 million (US$36 million), compared to RMB190 million in the second quarter of 2018. General and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB227 million (US$33 million), representing 7.9% of net revenues, compared with 7.1% of net revenues in the second quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to our investments to expand our hotel development teams, upscale-brand hotels and IT capabilities.
Pre-opening expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB122 million (US$18 million), representing an 84.8% year-over-year increase, mainly involving our upscale brand hotels.
Other operating income, net for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB29 million (US$4 million), compared to RMB66 million in the second quarter of 2018. The year-over-year variance was mainly due to a one-off compensation totaling RMB35 million received in the second quarter of 2018.
Income from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB657 million (US$96 million), compared to RMB671 million in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted income from operations (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB688 million (US$100 million), compared to RMB690 million for the second quarter of 2018. The operating margin, defined as income from operations as percentage of net revenues, for the second quarter of 2019 was 23.0%, compared with 26.6% in the second quarter of 2018; this was primarily due to macroeconomic softness.
Other income, net for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB135 million (US$20 million), compared to RMB195 million for the second quarter of 2018. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to higher gains realized from our sales of some equity securities during the second quarter of 2018.
Unrealized gains from fair value changes of equity securities for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB149 million (US$22 million), compared to unrealized losses from fair value changes of equity securities of RMB201 million in the second quarter of 2018. These unrealized gains (losses) were mainly related to our investments in Accor.
Net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB613 million (US$89 million), compared to RMB338 million in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and the unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB495 million (US$71 million), compared to RMB558 million in the second quarter of 2018.
Basic and diluted earnings per share/ADS for the second quarter of 2019, basic earnings per share were RMB2.16 (US$0.31) and diluted earnings per share were RMB2.05 (US$0.30). For the second quarter of 2019, excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted basic earnings per share (non-GAAP) were RMB1.74 (US$0.25) and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) were RMB1.66 (US$0.24).
EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB1.2 billion (US$173 million), compared with RMB745 million in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB1.1 billion (US$155 million), compared with RMB965 million for the second quarter of 2018.
Cash flow. Operating cash inflow for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB1.2 billion (US$169 million). Investing cash outflow for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB553 million (US$81 million). Financing cash outflow for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB1.1 billion (US$153 million).
Cash, cash equivalents and Restricted cash. As of June 30, 2019, Huazhu had a total balance of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB4.1 billion (US$592 million).
Debt financing. As of June 30, 2019, Huazhu had a total loan balance of RMB9.2 billion (US$1.3 billion) and the unutilized credit facility available to Huazhu was RMB3.2 billion.
Adoption of New Lease Accounting Standards Beginning January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842) utilizing the optional transition approach allowed under ASU 2018-11 and applying the package of practical expedients. By applying ASU 2016-02 at January 1, 2019, as opposed to at the beginning of the earliest period presented, the reporting for periods prior to January 1, 2019 will continue to be reported in accordance with Leases (Topic 840).
Share Repurchase Program Huazhu’s Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to US$750 million, effective for five years. Under this program, Huazhu is authorized to repurchase in open market or privately negotiated transactions its own outstanding American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) with an aggregate value of up to US$750 million, depending on market conditions and other factors, as well as in accordance with relevant rules under United States securities regulations. The repurchase program does not obligate Huazhu to make repurchases at any specific time.
Guidance Huazhu expects net revenues for the third quarter to grow 9%-11% year-over-year. For the full year of 2019, Huazhu adjusts the expected net revenues growth range to 10%-12%.
The above forecast reflects Huazhu’s current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.
Conference Call Huazhu’s management will host a conference call at 9 p.m. ET, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 (or 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Shanghai/Hong Kong time zone) following the announcement. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial +1 (845) 675 0437 (for callers in the US), +86 400 620 8038 (for callers in China Mainland), +852 3018 6771 (for callers in Hong Kong) or +65 6713 5090 (for callers outside of the US, China Mainland, and Hong Kong) and enter pass code 5324018. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start of the call.
A recording of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through August 29, 2019. Please dial +1 (855) 452 5696 (for callers in the US) or +61 2 8199 2099 (for callers outside the US) and entering pass code 5324018.
The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at Huazhu’s website, http://ir.huazhu.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement Huazhu’s unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Huazhu uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC: hotel operating costs excluding share-based compensation expenses; general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses; selling and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjusted income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjusted net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities; adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share/ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities; EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” set forth at the end of this release. Huazhu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Company performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities that may not be indicative of Company operating performance. Huazhu believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Company performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to Huazhu’s historical performance. Huazhu believes these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used regularly by Company management in financial and operational decision-making. A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities is that share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities have been and will continue to be significant and recurring in Huazhu’s business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.
Huazhu believes that EBITDA is a useful financial metric to assess the operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions and income taxes, given the significant investments that Huazhu has made in leasehold improvements, depreciation and amortization expense that comprise a significant portion of Huazhu’s cost structure. In addition, Huazhu believes that EBITDA is widely used by other companies in the lodging industry and may be used by investors as a measure of financial performance. Huazhu believes that EBITDA will provide investors with a useful tool for comparability between periods because it eliminates depreciation and amortization expense attributable to capital expenditures. Huazhu also uses adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as EBITDA before share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities, to assess operating results of the Huazhu hotels in operation. Huazhu believes that the exclusion of share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities helps facilitate year-on-year comparison of the results of operations as the share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities may not be indicative of Company operating performance.
Huazhu believes that unrealized gains and losses from changes in fair value of equity securities are generally meaningless in understanding our reported results or evaluating our economic performance of our businesses. These gains and losses have caused and will continue to cause significant volatility in periodic earnings.
Therefore, Huazhu believes adjusted EBITDA more closely reflects the performance capability of hotels. The presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that Huazhu’s future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains considered to be outside the ordinary course of business.
The use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets (including land use rights), income tax, interest expense and interest income have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of EBITDA. Share-based compensation expenses and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities have been and will be incurred, and are not reflected in the presentation of adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of the results. Huazhu compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the depreciation and amortization, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, share-based compensation expenses, and unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities and other relevant items both in the reconciliations to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and in the consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the performance of Huazhu.
The terms EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and neither EBITDA nor adjusted EBITDA is a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing the operating and financial performance, investors should not consider these data in isolation or as a substitute for Huazhu’s net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, Huazhu’s EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as Huazhu does.
Reconciliations of Huazhu’s non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.
About Huazhu Group Limited Huazhu Group Limited is a leading hotel operator and franchisor in China. As of June 30, 2019, Huazhu had 4,665 hotels or 463,296 rooms in operation. Huazhu’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, HanTing Premium Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Joya Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Crystal Orange Hotel, and Vue Hotels and Resorts. Huazhu also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in Pan-China region.
Huazhu’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, Huazhu directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, Huazhu manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers it appoints and collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, Huazhu provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of June 30, 2019, Huazhu Group operates 19 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, 81 percent under manachise and franchise models.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the Company’s capital needs, business strategy and expectations. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project,” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results. Any or all of the Company’s forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, readers should consider various factors, including the anticipated growth strategies of the Company, the future results of operations and financial condition of the Company, economic conditions in China, the regulatory environment in China, the Company’s ability to attract and retain customers over time, the Company’s ability to leverage its brands, business trends and competition in the lodging industry, the expected growth of demand for lodging in China, and other factors and risks outlined in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F and other filings. These factors may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. In addition, new factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict all factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Any projections in this release are based on limited information currently available to the Company, which is subject to change. This release also contains statements or projections that are based upon information available to the public, as well as other information from sources which the Company believes to be reliable, but it is not guaranteed by the Company to be accurate, nor does the Company purport it to be complete. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by applicable law.
___________________________________ 1 Hotel turnover refers to total transaction value of room and non-room revenues from Huazhu hotels (i.e., leased and operated, manachised and franchised hotels). 2 The conversion of Renminbi (“RMB”) into United States dollars (“US$”) is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB6.8650 on June 28, 2019 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.
---Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow—
Huazhu Group Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2018
June 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
US$
(in millions)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
4,262
3,346
487
Restricted cash
622
719
105
Short-term investments
89
76
11
Accounts receivable, net
195
253
37
Loan receivables
94
181
26
Amounts due from related parties
176
243
35
Prepaid rent
955
-
-
Inventories
41
37
5
Other current assets
540
634
92
Total current assets
6,974
5,489
798
Property and equipment, net
5,018
5,306
773
Intangible assets, net
1,834
1,662
242
Operating lease right-of-use assets
-
20,914
3,046
Land use rights, net
220
217
32
Long-term investments
6,152
6,130
893
Goodwill
2,630
2,657
387
Loan receivables
189
293
43
Other assets
471
521
76
Deferred tax assets
505
500
73
Total assets
23,993
43,689
6,363
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
948
3,042
443
Accounts payable
890
930
135
Amounts due to related parties
75
99
14
Salary and welfare payables
521
410
60
Deferred revenue
1,005
1,154
168
Operating lease liabilities, current
-
2,875
419
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
1,607
1,665
243
Dividends payable
658
-
-
Income tax payable
265
255
37
Total current liabilities
5,969
10,430
1,519
Long-term debt
8,812
6,126
892
Deferred rent
1,507
-
-
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
-
18,535
2,700
Deferred revenue
458
475
69
Other long-term liabilities
453
507
75
Deferred tax liabilities
475
479
70
Total liabilities
17,674
36,552
5,325
Equity:
Ordinary shares
0
0
0
Treasury shares
(107
)
(107
)
(16
)
Additional paid-in capital
3,713
3,778
550
Retained earnings
2,610
3,329
485
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(42
)
(13
)
(2
)
Total Huazhu Group Limited shareholders’ equity
6,174
6,987
1,017
Noncontrolling interest
145
150
21
Total equity
6,319
7,137
1,038
Total liabilities and equity
23,993
43,689
6,363
Huazhu Group Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
(in millions, except share, per share and per ADS data)
Revenues:
Leased and owned hotels
1,899
1,706
2,001
292
Manachised and franchised hotels
616
663
803
117
Others
6
18
55
8
Net revenues
2,521
2,387
2,859
417
Operating costs and expenses:
Hotel operating costs:
Rents
(585
)
(651
)
(646
)
(94
)
Utilities
(76
)
(129
)
(79
)
(11
)
Personnel costs
(422
)
(446
)
(453
)
(66
)
Depreciation and amortization
(219
)
(223
)
(237
)
(34
)
Consumables, food and beverage
(170
)
(174
)
(201
)
(29
)
Others
(103
)
(112
)
(127
)
(19
)
Total hotel operating costs
(1,575
)
(1,735
)
(1,743
)
(253
)
Other operating costs
(2
)
(7
)
(17
)
(3
)
Selling and marketing expenses
(83
)
(77
)
(102
)
(15
)
General and administrative expenses
(190
)
(206
)
(247
)
(36
)
Pre-opening expenses
(66
)
(104
)
(122
)
(18
)
Total operating costs and expenses
(1,916
)
(2,129
)
(2,231
)
(325
)
Other operating income (expense), net
66
6
29
4
Income from operations
671
264
657
96
Interest income
40
33
41
6
Interest expense
(59
)
(77
)
(83
)
(12
)
Other (expense) income, net
195
65
135
20
Unrealized gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities
(201
)
(90
)
149
22
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(132
)
(32
)
35
4
Income (Loss) before income taxes
514
163
934
136
Income tax expense
(164
)
(31
)
(286
)
(42
)
Gain (Loss) from equity method investments
(11
)
(33
)
(43
)
(6
)
Net income (loss)
339
99
605
88
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1
)
7
8
1
Net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited
338
106
613
89
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax
(167
)
93
(64
)
(9
)
Comprehensive income (loss)
172
192
541
79
Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1
)
7
8
1
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited
171
199
549
80
Earnings (Losses) per share/ADS:
Basic
1.20
0.37
2.16
0.31
Diluted
1.14
0.36
2.05
0.30
Weighted average number of shares used in computation:
Basic
281,495,301
283,251,520
284,029,267
284,029,267
Diluted
303,962,764
293,449,989
304,526,084
304,526,084
Huazhu Group Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
(in millions)
Operating activities:
Net income
339
99
605
88
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Share-based compensation
19
26
31
4
Depreciation and amortization, and other
230
237
252
37
Loss from equity method investments, net of dividends
11
33
43
6
Investment (income) loss
267
77
(194
)
(28
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
250
(307
)
382
56
Other
24
(18
)
42
6
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,140
147
1,161
169
Investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(162
)
(384
)
(301
)
(45
)
Acquisitions, net of cash received
(39
)
(36
)
(25
)
(4
)
Purchase of long-term investments
(153
)
-
(148
)
(21
)
Proceeds from maturity/sale of long-term investments
105
188
-
-
Loan advances
(50
)
(186
)
(149
)
(22
)
Loan collections
95
40
66
10
Other
10
0
4
1
Net cash used in investing activities
(194
)
(378
)
(553
)
(81
)
Financing activities:
Net proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of options
12
1
7
1
Proceeds from debt
76
2,644
1,682
245
Repayment of debt
(637
)
(2,186
)
(2,756
)
(401
)
Dividend paid
-
(658
)
-
-
Other
14
5
13
2
Net cash used in financing activities
(535
)
(194
)
(1,054
)
(153
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
31
(2
)
54
8
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
442
(427
)
(392
)
(57
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
4,045
4,884
4,457
649
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
4,487
4,457
4,065
592
Huazhu Group Limited
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
GAAP Result
% of Net Revenues
Share-based Compensation
% of Net Revenues
Non-GAAP Result
% of Net Revenues
RMB
RMB
RMB
(in millions)
Hotel operating costs
1,743
61.0
%
10
0.3
%
1,733
60.7
%
Other operating costs
17
0.6
%
-
0.0
%
17
0.6
%
Selling and marketing expenses
102
3.6
%
1
0.0
%
101
3.6
%
General and administrative expenses
247
8.6
%
20
0.7
%
227
7.9
%
Pre-opening expenses
122
4.3
%
-
0.0
%
122
4.3
%
Total operating costs and expenses
2,231
78.1
%
31
1.0
%
2,200
77.1
%
Income from operations
657
23.0
%
31
1.0
%
688
24.0
%
Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
GAAP Result
% of Net Revenues
Share-based Compensation
% of Net Revenues
Non-GAAP Result
% of Net Revenues
US$
US$
US$
(in millions)
Hotel operating costs
253
61.0
%
1
0.3
%
252
60.7
%
Other operating costs
3
0.6
%
-
0.0
%
3
0.6
%
Selling and marketing expenses
15
3.6
%
0
0.0
%
15
3.6
%
General and administrative expenses
36
8.6
%
3
0.7
%
33
7.9
%
Pre-opening expenses
18
4.3
%
-
0.0
%
18
4.3
%
Total operating costs and expenses
325
78.1
%
4
1.0
%
321
77.1
%
Income from operations
96
23.0
%
4
1.0
%
100
24.0
%
Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
GAAP Result
% of Net Revenues
Share-based Compensation
% of Net Revenues
Non-GAAP Result
% of Net Revenues
RMB
RMB
RMB
(in millions)
Hotel operating costs
1,735
72.7
%
8
0.3
%
1,727
72.4
%
Other operating costs
7
0.3
%
-
0.0
%
7
0.3
%
Selling and marketing expenses
77
3.2
%
1
0.0
%
76
3.2
%
General and administrative expenses
206
8.6
%
17
0.7
%
189
7.9
%
Pre-opening expenses
104
4.4
%
-
0.0
%
104
4.4
%
Total operating costs and expenses
2,129
89.2
%
26
1.0
%
2,103
88.2
%
Income from operations
264
11.1
%
26
1.0
%
290
12.1
%
Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
GAAP Result
% of Net Revenues
Share-based Compensation
% of Net Revenues
Non-GAAP Result
% of Net Revenues
RMB
RMB
RMB
(in millions)
Hotel operating costs
1,575
62.5
%
7
0.3
%
1,568
62.2
%
Other operating costs
2
0.1
%
-
0.0
%
2
0.1
%
Selling and marketing expenses
83
3.3
%
1
0.0
%
82
3.3
%
General and administrative expenses
190
7.5
%
11
0.4
%
179
7.1
%
Pre-opening expenses
66
2.6
%
-
0.0
%
66
2.6
%
Total operating costs and expenses
1,916
76.0
%
19
0.7
%
1,897
75.3
%
Income from operations
671
26.6
%
19
0.7
%
690
27.3
%
Huazhu Group Limited
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
(in millions, except share, per share and per ADS data)
Net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (GAAP)
338
106
613
89
Share-based compensation expenses
19
26
31
4
Unrealized (gains) losses from fair value changes of equity securities
201
90
(149
)
(22
)
Adjusted net income attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (non-GAAP)
558
222
495
71
Adjusted earnings (losses) per share/ADS (non-GAAP)
Basic
1.98
0.79
1.74
0.25
Diluted
1.87
0.76
1.66
0.24
Weighted average number of shares used in computation
Basic
281,495,301
283,251,520
284,029,267
284,029,267
Diluted
303,962,764
293,449,989
304,526,084
304,526,084
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
(in millions)
Net income (loss) attributable to Huazhu Group Limited (GAAP)
338
106
613
89
Interest income
(40
)
(33
)
(41
)
(6
)
Interest expense
59
77
83
12
Income tax expense
164
31
286
42
Depreciation and amortization
224
231
245
36
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
745
412
1,186
173
Share-based compensation
19
26
31
4
Unrealized (gains) losses from fair value changes of equity securities
201
90
(149
)
(22
)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
965
528
1,068
155
Huazhu Group Limited
Operational Data
As of
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2018
2019
2019
Total hotels in operation:
3,903
4,396
4,665
Leased and owned hotels
673
698
696
Manachised hotels
3,024
3,470
3,692
Franchised hotels
206
228
277
Total hotel rooms in operation
393,417
439,614
463,296
Leased and owned hotels
86,231
87,766
87,179
Manachised hotels
287,398
330,568
351,128
Franchised hotels
19,788
21,280
24,989
Number of cities
384
404
413
For the quarter ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2018
2019
2019
Average daily room rate (in RMB)
Leased and owned hotels
270
258
281
Manachised hotels
212
210
224
Franchised hotels
248
237
246
Blended
226
221
236
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
Leased and owned hotels
91.4
%
83.6
%
89.4
%
Manachised hotels
89.8
%
80.5
%
87.1
%
Franchised hotels
78.7
%
68.6
%
75.1
%
Blended
89.6
%
80.6
%
86.9
%
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased and owned hotels
246
216
252
Manachised hotels
190
169
195
Franchised hotels
195
162
185
Blended
203
178
206
As of June 30, 2019
Hotels in operation
Unopened hotels in pipeline
Economy hotels
2,990
433
Leased and owned hotels
435
2
Manachised and franchised hotels
2,555
431
Midscale and upscale hotels
1,675
1,120
Leased and owned hotels
261
53
Manachised and franchised hotels
1,414
1,067
Total
4,665
1,553
Hotel portfolio by brand
As of June 30, 2019
Number of hotels in operation
Number of rooms in operation
Economy hotels
2,990
265,025
HanTing Hotel
2,331
222,983
Hi Inn
415
25,535
Elan Hotel
244
16,507
Midscale and upscale hotels
1,675
198,271
JI Hotel
666
85,385
Starway Hotel
265
23,314
Joya Hotel
6
1,250
Manxin Hotels & Resorts
35
2,873
HanTing Premium Hotel
129
11,861
Ibis Hotel
159
18,698
Ibis Styles Hotel
44
5,318
Mercure Hotel
52
10,444
Novotel Hotel
9
2,928
Grand Mercure Hotel
8
1,622
Orange Select Hotel
216
25,561
Crystal Orange Hotel
66
8,377
Vue Hotels and Resorts
20
640
Total hotels
4,665
463,296
Note: Orange Hotel was rebranded as Orange Select during Q2 2019.