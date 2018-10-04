Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Huazhu Group Ltd (ADR) : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Huazhu Group Limited - HTHT

10/04/2018 | 03:18am CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Huazhu Group Limited ("Huazhu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HTHT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Huazhu and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On August 29, 2018, media outlets reported that Shanghai police had been alerted to a possible client data breach at Huazhu, stating that nearly 500 million pieces of customer-related information, including registration information, personal data, and booking records, had emerged in an online post.

On this news, Huazhu's American depositary receipt price fell $1.09, or 3.13%, to close at $33.74 on August 30, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
