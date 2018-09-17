Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Huazhu Group Limited Investors

09/17/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Huazhu Group Limited investors (“Huazhu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HTHT) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 29, 2018, media outlets reported that a possible client data breach at Huazhu, stating that nearly 500 million pieces of customer-related information, including registration information, personal data, and booking records, had emerged in an online post. On this news, Huazhu's American depositary receipt price fell $1.09, or 3.13%, to close at $33.74 on August 30, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Huazhu securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
