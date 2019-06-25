Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hub Group Inc    HUBG

HUB GROUP INC

(HUBG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CaseStack, a Hub Group Company, Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive's SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) magazine has selected CaseStack, a Hub Group company (NASDAQ: HUBG), as a recipient of an SDCE 100 Award for 2019.

The SDCE 100 is an annual list of 100 great supply chain projects, which supply chain executives use to drive improvement in their own operations and help their customers achieve supply chain excellence.

“CaseStack received this recognition because a valued customer reported that we helped achieve significant savings and reduce its exposure to performance penalties,” said CaseStack CEO Dan Sanker. “CaseStack also assisted the company in meeting consumer expectations by reducing out-of-stocks. We are honored to be recognized by a customer in this way.”

“Every year our list of submissions for the SDCE 100 continues to grow as more companies rely on the expertise of supply management for innovative decision-making. Our winners raise the bar for what is achievable in the supply chain,” said John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.

About Hub Group
Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with $4 billion in revenue, Hub Group’s organization of over 5,000 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

About CaseStack
CaseStack, a Hub Group company, is a leading provider of collaborative supply chain management services for consumer packaged goods companies (CPGs), efficiently taking products from manufacturing plant through to all retail channels. With more than 21 offices, its dedicated team ensures that your shipments receive the care they deserve and that your freight arrives at its destination safely and on time. CaseStack is best known for its collaborative retailer logistics programs and supply chain management cloud-based technology products. For more information on what CaseStack can do for you, visit www.casestack.com.

Media Contact: Jennifer Telek of Hub Group, Inc., +1-630-795-3731

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUB GROUP INC
12:01pCaseStack, a Hub Group Company, Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive's SD..
GL
05/31HUB : Announces Appointment of Phillip D. Yeager as President and Chief Operatin..
AQ
05/30HUB GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
05/30Hub Group, Inc. Announces Appointment of Phillip D. Yeager as President and C..
GL
05/29HUB GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/28Hub Group, Inc. Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program
GL
05/17HUB : Launches Enhanced End-to-End Visibility With Real-Time Shipment-Level ETAs
AQ
05/16HUB : Launches Enhanced End-to-End Visibility With Real-Time Shipment-Level ETAs
AQ
05/10HUB : Announces Retirement of Don Maltby, President and COO
AQ
05/09HUB GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 081 M
EBIT 2019 160 M
Net income 2019 112 M
Debt 2019 185 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,83
P/E ratio 2020 11,39
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Capitalization 1 371 M
Chart HUB GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Hub Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUB GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 52,2 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Yeager Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donald G. Maltby President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Terri A. Pizzuto Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Vava Dimond Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Martin P. Slark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUB GROUP INC9.77%1 355
UNION PACIFIC20.99%117 742
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY21.59%64 755
CSX CORPORATION26.62%60 299
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION29.23%52 220
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD30.99%31 115
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About