Hub Group Recognized as an EcoConnexions Partner by CN

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG), a leading multi-modal supply chain solutions provider, announced it has been named an EcoConnexions Partner by CN, one of the largest railroads in North America.



“Our commitment to sustainability continues to be an integral part of our vision for the future of our industry,” said Hub Group Chairman and CEO David Yeager. “We pride ourselves on the progress we’ve made to make that vision a reality, and are honored to be recognized by CN for our efforts.”

This recognition is based on Hub Group’s green initiatives both in its network and its office. Through intermodal conversion, Hub Group helped its customers reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 3 billion pounds of carbon dioxide in 2017. Hub Group’s Oak Brook headquarters is a LEED Gold certified building which deploys environmentally-friendly practices including rainwater harvesting, LED lighting and light-sensitive blinds.

Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with over $3.5 billion in revenue, Hub Group’s organization of over 4,000 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

CN is a true backbone of the economy whose team of more than 25,000 railroaders transports more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN–Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries–serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at cn.ca.

