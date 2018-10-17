Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hub Group Inc    HUBG

HUB GROUP INC (HUBG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hub Group Recognized as an EcoConnexions Partner by CN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG), a leading multi-modal supply chain solutions provider, announced it has been named an EcoConnexions Partner by CN, one of the largest railroads in North America.

“Our commitment to sustainability continues to be an integral part of our vision for the future of our industry,” said Hub Group Chairman and CEO David Yeager. “We pride ourselves on the progress we’ve made to make that vision a reality, and are honored to be recognized by CN for our efforts.”

This recognition is based on Hub Group’s green initiatives both in its network and its office. Through intermodal conversion, Hub Group helped its customers reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 3 billion pounds of carbon dioxide in 2017. Hub Group’s Oak Brook headquarters is a LEED Gold certified building which deploys environmentally-friendly practices including rainwater harvesting, LED lighting and light-sensitive blinds.

About Hub Group
Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with over $3.5 billion in revenue, Hub Group’s organization of over 4,000 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

About CN
CN is a true backbone of the economy whose team of more than 25,000 railroaders transports more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN–Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries–serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at cn.ca. 

HUB CONTACT:
Jennifer Telek, jtelek@hubgroup.com, 630.795.2202

Hub Group.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUB GROUP INC
09:01pHub Group Recognized as an EcoConnexions Partner by CN
GL
10/12Hub Group, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
GL
09/14HUB GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/12Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Hub Group, Inc. for Potential ..
PR
09/06HUB GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acqu..
AQ
08/31Hub Group Announces Sale of Mode Transportation
GL
08/03HUB : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
08/02Hub Group Division, Unyson, Named Top 10 3PL
GL
08/01HUB GROUP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01HUB GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/17Trucking stocks in reverse 
09/04Hub Group announces sale of Mode Transportation subsidiary 
08/31Hub Group to sell Mode Transportation to York Capital for $238M 
08/02Hub Group, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/02Hub Group up 9.3% post Q2 results 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 355 M
EBIT 2018 124 M
Net income 2018 88,9 M
Debt 2018 260 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 17,60
P/E ratio 2019 15,56
EV / Sales 2018 0,40x
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
Capitalization 1 489 M
Chart HUB GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Hub Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUB GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 55,1 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Yeager Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donald G. Maltby President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Terri A. Pizzuto Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Vava Dimond Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Martin P. Slark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUB GROUP INC-9.56%1 489
UNION PACIFIC13.83%112 884
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY6.28%62 131
CSX CORPORATION28.81%60 289
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION16.94%47 658
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED17.41%29 489
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.