HUBBELL INCORPORATED

(HUBB)
Hubbell Incorporated To Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results On October 29, 2019

10/09/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

Shelton, CT, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced it will release its third quarter 2019 financial results prior to the opening of the market on October 29, 2019. The Company will then webcast its Analysts' Conference Call to discuss the results at 10:00 AM ET.

The full text of the press release announcing the results will be posted on Hubbell's corporate website under the Press Release section. You can also access this information by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Press Releases" from the drop-down menu.

The live audio of the conference call and accompanying materials will also be available and can be accessed by visiting Hubbell's Events and Presentations section. You can also access this information by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu.

Audio replays of the conference call are available in three ways:

  1. Two hours after the conclusion of the original conference call by calling (855) 859-2056 and using passcode number 3639458.  The replay will remain available until November 29, 2019 at 11:59 PM ET.
  1. One hour after the call by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu.
  1. As a Podcast 24 hours after the original conference call by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu, then selecting "Past Events".

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. With 2018 revenues of $4.5 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Dan Innamorato
Hubbell Incorporated
40 Waterview Drive
P.O. Box 1000
Shelton, CT 06484
(475)882-4000



© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
David G. Nord Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerben Wilhelm Marinus Bakker President & Chief Operating Officer
William R. Sperry Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Charles M. Tencza Vice President-Information Technology
Anthony J. Guzzi Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUBBELL INCORPORATED29.78%7 014
KEYENCE CORPORATION20.48%73 841
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE25.79%44 953
NIDEC CORPORATION21.60%40 142
EMERSON ELECTRIC5.71%38 850
EATON CORPORATION PLC11.05%32 025
