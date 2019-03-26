Log in
HUBER+SUHNER: Core shareholder base remains strong even after divestment by Abegg Holding AG

03/26/2019 | 01:30pm EDT

26/03/2019 14:00:00

As a shareholder of 10.0% in HUBER+SUHNER AG, Abegg Holding AG has fully divested its stake.

Abegg Holding is a family holding which is today owned by Annina Müller‐Bodmer. Abegg Holding AG has played an important role as a core shareholder of HUBER+SUHNER for many years. The Board of Directors of HUBER+SUHNER would like to thank Abegg Holding AG for this long-term commitment. Annina Müller‐Bodmer continues to remain committed to HUBER+SUHNER in her capacity as a private shareholder and increased, according to her own accounts, her privately held stake in the context of the accelerated bookbuilding from c. 1% to around 3%.

After the sale of the stake by Abegg Holding AG, HUBER+SUHNER continues to have a strong core shareholder base. Core shareholders are Metrohm AG with 10.6%, EGS Beteiligungen AG with 8.0%, Silvia Hoffmann-Suhner with 6.2%, and HUWA Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG with 3.2%, in addition to other long-time shareholders below the 3% notification threshold.

Patrick G. Koeppe
Head Corporate Communications
HUBER+SUHNER AG
+41 44 952 25 60
pressoffice@hubersuhner.com

Media release (PDF)

Disclaimer

Huber + Suhner AG published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 17:29:16 UTC
