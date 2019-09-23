HUBER+SUHNER : leading the way in Fiber Connectivity at ECOC 2019

23/09/2019 10:01:00

HUBER+SUHNER, leading manufacturer of components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity, will debut its LISA Double Access solution for the first time at ECOC 2019, as part of its extensive Fiber Connectivity portfolio.



The high-density and modular cross-connect fiber management system solution from HUBER+SUHNER provides a maximum of 3600 ports per rack making it crucial to the support of high-density applications and critical to future-proofing the industry. With no room for downtime in the data center, the reliable and highly efficient solution provides a separation of incoming and outgoing optical connectivity, which can be managed with ultimate ease and maximum efficiency.

'We realise that the LISA Double Access has long been the technology of choice and is an important aspect of network design for our customers,' said Eduardo Lopes, Head of Product Management Fiber Management Systems (FMS) at HUBER+SUHNER.'As pioneers in cost-effective cross-connect connectivity solutions, we are convinced that the use of a comprehensive, but simply structured fiber optic management system is crucial for the successful operation of a data center due to the vulnerability of fiber optic cabling.'Alongside the LISA Double Access will be the IANOS® fiber management system, which provides flexibility for managing high volumes of cables and data rates. Providing an ideal foundation for supporting data rates from 1G to 400G and beyond, this innovative system offers operators a flexible approach to the future with its pay-as-you-go approach.'

Also joining HUBER+SUHNER's line-up at ECOC 2019, is its novel Wavelength Division Multiplexer Coupling Module (WCM) for chip on-board low-cost transceivers assemblies. Featuring between two and eight lambdas based on TFF filters and CUBO's direct beam bouncing polymer optical bench technology, the WCM provides ultra-low loss performance to couple and (de)mux two-to-eight laser diodes or photo detectors from a PCB board into a fiber receptacle. It enables transceiver or optical board manufacturers to assemble the non-hermetic optical bench in a very low-cost passive way directly on top of the photo detectors or lasers integrated in their PCB board.

Adding to the extensive Fiber Connectivity range already presented, HUBER+SUHNER Cube Optics (CUBO) will also debut its new 400G PAM4 Receiver Optical Sub-Assembly (ROSA) at the event. Designed for use in 400GBase-FR transceivers, the four-channel demultiplexer - which contains four integrated photo detectors with linear transimpedance amplifiers - operates at 56GBaud lane speed and features an optical LC receptacle input and electrical flex foil output. The high sensitivity of -4.6dBm eliminates the need to use additional expensive and power-hungry DSP chips in the transceiver, while still meeting IEEE specifications.

Focusing on its vertical integration, HUBER+SUHNER will exhibit its acclaimed Fiber Connectivity portfolio in Dublin. Designed with extensive knowledge and expertise in fiber optical connectivity, attendees are invited to see a whole host of market-leading solutions including its LC, SC and E2000 connectors, alongside cables, pig-tails, patch-cords and cable systems.

'As fiber becomes increasingly important in delivering the next-generation applications and services that customers have come to expect, the industry will be looking at future-proofed solutions to keep up with the unprecedented demand,' added Mirjad Keka, Market Manager at HUBER+SUHNER. 'With its prestigious reputation for all things fiber, ECOC is the perfect place for us to showcase our range of leading Fiber Connectivity solutions that are shaping the industry today and getting them ready for the exponential demands yet to come.'

Additionally, visitors to the stand can interact with the innovative HUBER+SUHNER Polatis portfolio, which will present award-winning all-optical switches for software-defined provisioning, protection, monitoring and testing. This year, Polatis will include a live demonstration of the new integrated battery-backed optical cross-connects for reliable fiber-layer automation of edge datacentre networks, as well as SDN integration of optical switch network elements of up to 384x384 fiber ports with leading orchestrator platforms.

Finally, at booth 230 the IBM Research team and Polatis will show how POWER™ and OpenCAPI ecosystems, combined with the latest optical networking technology, allow creation of on-demand disaggregated platforms for future Cloud Data Centers.

Visitors can find HUBER+SUHNER at stand 25, 23-25 September, at ECOC 2019 Exhibition at the Royal Dublin Showground, Dublin, Ireland.

