HUBER+SUHNER : strengthens position in the area of security-relevant communication applications

19/07/2019 06:45:00

HUBER+SUHNER takes over the antenna portfolio for security-relevant applications from Kathrein SE (Germany). With this acquisition, HUBER+SUHNER expands its own antenna portfolio. It thus strengthens its market position in the area of Special Communications / Public Mobile Radio (PMR) in connection with the growing need for secure mobile communication. The transaction is expected to close in the coming days.

The need for secure mobile communication for so-called blue light organizations (police, authorities, rescue services, etc.) and in industrial sectors requires the combination of different frequency bands for uninterrupted and stable data transmission.

HUBER+SUHNER acquires the antenna business from Kathrein as a rounding-off acquisition for the targeted expansion of its own product range. The annual turnover of the acquired portfolio is in the lower single-digit million range.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming days. Both parties have agreed not to disclose any financial details.



Patrick G. Koeppe

Head Corporate Communications

HUBER+SUHNER AG

+41 44 952 25 60

pressoffice@hubersuhner.com

Media release (PDF)

