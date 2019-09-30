Log in
HUBER+SUHNER AG

(HUBN)
HUBER+SUHNER : to showcase dedicated solutions at European Microwave Week

09/30/2019

30/09/2019 09:00:00

On display will be the company's latest connectivity solutions for the Aerospace and Defense, Test and Measurement as well as RF Energy applications, illustrated by its exciting connectivity live demonstrations

HUBER+SUHNER, leading manufacturer of components and systems for electrical and optical connectivity, will showcase its extensive expertise in RF solutions for a range of applications at European Microwave Week 2019, 1-3 October, Paris. The company will present its latest innovations for harsh environments including the debut of its new SMP Self-Lock (SMP-SL) connector for industrial applications.

Cost-effective, robust and providing dependable connectivity for aerospace, defense and industrial applications, the SMP-SL connector is designed to speed installation with a secure locking mechanism that prevents accidental loss of connection The innovative design provides a visual inspection feature to verify full mating engagement, intended to reduce installation and inspection time during systems integration. The SMP-SL is designed to meet the requirements for high vibration and shock environment applications. The unique and pioneering combination of a MIL-STD-348 SMP interface plus a low-profile self-locking design delivers an integral solution with exceptional electrical and mechanical performance.

'As market leaders for aerospace, defense and industrial connectivity solutions, we launch the SMP-SL to grant customers quick and reliable installations for a wide array of applications,' said Ana Maria Grigonis, Product Manager at HUBER+SUHNER. 'The SMP-SL was originally developed for heavy-duty high-volume space applications. The new industrial version offers cost savings without compromising on the electrical and mechanical performance that customers have come to expect, regardless of the application.'

Alongside the launch of its SMP-SL connector solution, HUBER+SUHNER will also perform a robot demonstration of the acclaimed SUCOFLEX 500 series to showcase its long-lasting durability. Designed to withstand abrasion, pressure and moisture, this ground-breaking solution is the go-to assembly for precise and long-lasting connectivity. The cable is perfectly suited for numerous test and measurement applications, including bench-top testing, high throughput RF production and for vector network analyser measurements up to 50 GHz.

For applications, in which constant electrical characteristics in fluctuating temperatures are vital, such as the mission critical applications of aerospace and defense, the CT (phase Constant over Temperature) cable assemblies - also be on display - are the solutions of choice. The portfolio, which includes flexible, semi-rigid, and hand formable variations, provides a stable and reliable interconnect solution where phase vs. temperature performance is paramount.

Following its reinforced commitment to RF Energy as a founding member of the International Microwave Power Institute's (IMPI) new Solid State RF Energy section, Hannes Grubinger, Market Manager General Industrial at HUBER+SUHNER will demonstrate its innovative solutions for the RF Energy market with a live-action demonstration to show state-of-the-art integration of the technology into microwave cooking applications.

Addressing the long-line of benefits of the Spuma RS FR, Mathias Vetter, Product Manager at HUBER+SUHNER, will highlight the advantages of the patented rotary swaging technology during his presentation 'Thanks to Spuma RS FR, no more challenging installations of low-loss RF cables in restricted environments' at EuMW MicroApps, 3 October, at 13:00.

'Having designed solutions for the world's mission-critical needs, we understand that in the field there is no time for second chances. It's our expertise and knowledge that makes us a chosen and leading provider of connectivity solutions across a multitude of industries. We are excited to showcase our new wave of innovative solutions to address the specific needs of each industry at European Microwave Week,' added Mathias Vetter.

Attendees of European Microwave Week can find HUBER+SUHNER at booth B465 and B460, October 1-3, 2019 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, France.

Axel Rienitz
Trade media relations
+41 71 353 4220
pressoffice@hubersuhner.com

Further information SMP-SL connector

Disclaimer

Huber + Suhner AG published this content on 30 September 2019
