Huber+Suhner : Change in the Executive Group Management of HUBER+SUHNER

15/01/2019 06:44:00

After many years of valuable service, Dr Ulrich Schaumann, who has been a member of the Executive Group Management since 2015, has decided to retire early and to leave HUBER+SUHNER at the end of 2019.

Ulrich Schaumann has been with HUBER+SUHNER since 2005 and is now responsible for Corporate Operations, consisting of global operations, IT, strategic purchasing, quality management, and corporate projects.

In this function, he further expanded the global production network and aligned both supply chain management and global purchasing with the internationalisation of the HUBER+SUHNER business. He will remain a member of Executive Group Management until the end of his employment.

The company sincerely thanks Ulrich Schaumann for his valuable contribution and wishes him all the best for the future.



