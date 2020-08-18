Huber+Suhner : Letter to shareholder HY 2020

Urs Ryffel (CEO) and Urs Kaufmann (Chairman)

HUBER+SUHNER experienced an eventful first half of 2020. Against the backdrop of the ubiquitous coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the global economy, the company still achieved a solid result with an EBIT margin of 6.7 % (prior-year period 10.7 %) and operating profit of CHF 25.1 million (prior-year period CHF 47.8 million).

At CHF 396.7 million, order intake was 11.6 % below the figure for the strong prior-year period. Compared to the second half of the previous year, however, a positive development was achieved.

The measures taken by governments in the sales regions to contain the coronavirus significantly impacted economic activity in the reporting period. As the outbreak progressively evolved into a pandemic, most HUBER+SUHNER sites were also affected by temporary closures. As the entire supply industry was impacted to at least the same extent, the focus on the procurement side was on ensuring the supply of important materials and components. In addition, transport capacities were either completely lost or were in short supply and traded at many times normal tariffs. Maintaining global supply chains thus became the company's most important task in order to guarantee maximum availability of products to customers.

Through intensive communication with customers, prudent planning, close cooperation with the supplier network and the temporary relocation of individual product lines within the worldwide production network, the company succeeded in maintaining supply capability high throughout the entire period despite the restrictions. A big thank you goes out to all employees for their extraordinary commitment during this challenging time. This resulted in net sales of CHF 376.7 mil- lion, a decline of 15.8 %, whereby the strong prior-year period (CHF 447.3 million) had again included a significant portion of the major project with Samsung on the Indian subcontinent. Adjusted for currency, copper and portfolio effects, the shortfall in net sales amounted to 15.0 %. The book-to-bill rate reached 1.05 (prior-year period 1.0). The share of net sales by