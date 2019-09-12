Log in
Huber+Suhner : Optical switching system for improved transmission performance

09/12/2019 | 03:37am EDT

12/09/2019 09:01:00

HUBER+SUHNER, leading manufacturer of components and systems for fiber optics, radio frequency as well as low and high voltage, will debut its integrated broadcast portfolio at IBC in Amsterdam, 13th - 17th September, to address the ever-increasing challenges faced by the industry.

With combined expertise in radio frequency and fiber optics, HUBER+SUHNER offers comprehensive customised solutions for broadcasters around the globe. The latest innovations from HUBER+SUHNER include Polatis optical switches in the broadcast environment, combined with further capabilities as fiber optics and RF-over-fiber (RFoF) systems to reliably transfer high volumes of data. The HUBER+SUHNER broadcast portfolio ensures high-quality performance, reliability and longevity to provide broadcast operators with a complete package to address the increasing industry demands.'With the advance of IP video and the increasing video resolution like 4K, 8K and beyond, among other challenges, we understand that a high-performing fiber system is crucial to broadcast performance,' says Giovana Labegalini, Application Engineer at HUBER+SUHNER. 'Working with the HUBER+SUHNER team, our broadcast customers benefit from our expertise in integrating both fiber optic and radio frequency technologies to offer a holistic and customisable approach for their individual broadcast needs.'With vast amounts of data to be transferred, the performance of optical systems has to be heavily relied on to ensure high-quality signal transportation every time. In indoor and outdoor environments, HUBER+SUHNER cables and components are resilient and can withstand many environmental conditions to transmit the necessary high-quality signals. For critical broadcast performance such as live transmissions, it is key to transfer data signals with reliability and flexibility. Attendees at IBC 2019 will be able to witness the innovation of the broadcast portfolio first-hand with a live demonstration of the HUBER+SUHNER Polatis Optical Switches. Our switches provide fiber layer automation and management of high-bandwidth audio, video and data signals for broadcast, post production, and outside broadcast applications with the ability to add further functionality according to the customer needs, such as Optical Power Monitors for monitoring signal power levels, Automatic Protection Switching to avoid equipment failure in case of fiber breaks and Variable Optical Attenuation for attenuating system power levels. With the many fiber optic cables needed to manage large volumes of data, an effective fiber management system is critical to broadcast performance. HUBER+SUHNER fiber management systems simplify the challenge of managing cables. Comprising of LISA cross connect systems and IANOS® systems the management systems support high density connectivity, modularity and the appropriate cable handling. The systems enable fiber to seamlessly combine data rates from 1G to 400G, tailored to each broadcaster's needs with a pay-as-you-grow flexible approach.'HUBER+SUHNER has been providing solutions to the broadcast industry for a number of years and over this time we have come to understand the ever-increasing demands and challenges our customers have to face,' added Labegalini. 'We are excited to provide broadcast operators with a complete package to address these challenges and look forward to showcasing them at IBC.'Attendees of IBC 2019 can watch the complete HUBER+SUHNER broadcast portfolio in a life demonstration during the event. For more information, please visit: https://www.hubersuhner.com/en. Find HUBER+SUHNER at Hall 5, B14, at the RAI Amsterdam.

Axel Rienitz
Trade Media
HUBER+SUHNER AG
+41 71 353 4220
axel.rienitz@hubersuhner.com

Disclaimer

Huber + Suhner AG published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 07:36:01 UTC
HUBER+SUHNER : Optical switching system for improved transmission performance
