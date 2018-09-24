Log in
Huber und Suhner : Highly efficient connectivity for RF-Energy at European Microwave Week

09/24/2018 | 02:09pm CEST

24/09/2018 14:00:00

HUBER+SUHNER will showcase its growing portfolio of radio frequency technology.

Industry leader in RF connectivity, HUBER+SUHNER, will present its latest technology solutions which connect RF-Energy applications with the lowest possible losses at European Microwave Week 2018, 25-27 September, Madrid.

A key highlight at the HUBER+SUHNER booth this year, the RFEX - the industry-first connector dedicated to RF-Energy applications launched earlier this year - will be demonstrated in live-action to showcase its cooking capabilities. Designed to handle the required high-power levels in peak demand applications, the RFEX connector avoids unnecessary energy use by handling the required high-power levels at lowest possible losses.

The HUBER+SUHNER portfolio of RF-Energy solutions also on display includes polymer supported waveguides which bring a higher degree of flexibility into RF-Energy applications. Polymer-supported waveguides can be easily integrated into RF-Energy applications and are cost-efficient, small in size, and low in loss.

'Based on well-founded knowledge and an abundance of experience, HUBER+SUHNER is a powerhouse in the radio frequency world, providing radio frequency and microwave products for the global market. By demonstrating the solutions for RF-Energy at European Microwave Week, we can highlight how our solutions are overcoming the limitations of off-the-shelf connectivity components used in RF-Energy,' said Hannes Grubinger, Market Manager General Industrial at HUBER+SUHNER.

Other HUBER+SUHNER offerings on display at the booth will include a range of assemblies from the SUCOFLEX family, which set the bar for industry standard return and insertion loss, as well as the Spuma RS portfolio. Both the SUCOFLEX family and the Spuma RS portfolio are rotary swaging enabled. To achieve this, individual stranded centre contacts are compressed during production to remove air gaps and this creates a smooth skin-like surface. This method offers a key benefit of increased flexibility, along with the unique combination of lower-loss, high power and high velocity, meaning there is no longer a trade-off between flexibility and low attenuation.

Steffen Kreuels, Market Manager Test and Measurement at HUBER+SUHNER added: 'European Microwave Week is the leading exhibition dedicated to microwave technology in Europe, so we are perfectly placed to demonstrate our full range of solutions for the visitors who attend. We look forward to networking and discussing our technology with operators in the hope of bringing a new light to RF connectivity and how it could work for them.'

The company will also showcase its pioneering multicoax solution, the MXPM which supports up to 70 GHz, with options to support up to 85 GHz. MXPM offers highest performance and reliability thanks to an innovative connector technology and a user-friendly magnet mount connection.

Visitors can find HUBER+SUHNER at booth 130, 25-27 September, at the Ifema Feria De Madrid, Spain. Visitors can see live demonstrations of the RFEX throughout the day at the HUBER+SUHNER booth.

Axel Rienitz
+41 71 353 4220
axel.rienitz@hubersuhner.com

Disclaimer

Huber + Suhner AG published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 12:08:08 UTC
