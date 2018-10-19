Log in
Huber und Suhner : +SUHNER becomes Tier 1 supplier to leading Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Geely

10/19/2018 | 06:53am CEST

HUBER+SUHNER signs a first platform contract with Geely for series production. The scope of supply includes high-voltage connection solutions for application in a platform of the latest Geely electric vehicle generation.

Yesterday, HUBER+SUHNER signed a platform contract with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd. (Geely) and thus becomes a Tier 1 supplier to one of China's largest private car manufacturers. The cooperation includes the production and delivery of RACS connection systems (RADOX® Automotive Connection System) over the next four years for a first vehicle platform. Start of production was in May 2018.

This step is a breakthrough for HUBER+SUHNER in the implementation of the strategic growth initiative for electric vehicles in the Low Frequency technology segment.

In addition, HUBER+SUHNER was nominated as a supplier for two upcoming platform programs, which will be globally shared with Volvo and Lync & CO brands. Possible further series orders resulting from these nominations are staggered over a period until 2023 and hold significant business potential for the coming years.

The components are manufactured locally at the HUBER+SUHNER production site in Changzhou, China. The RACS connection systems for Geely had been successfully validated over a period of two years. RACS is a wire-to-device system that connects high voltage devices within vehicles in a compact, flexible and robust way. It provides 360 degree electromagnetic shielding, excellent environment protection, high vibration and shock resistance.

This media release is also available on the website under Company/Media.

Patrick G. Koeppe
Head Corporate Communications
HUBER+SUHNER AG
+41 44 952 25 60
pressoffice@hubersuhner.com

Media release (PDF)

Disclaimer

Huber + Suhner AG published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 04:52:01 UTC
