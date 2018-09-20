Log in
Huber und Suhner AG    HUBN   CH0030380734

HUBER UND SUHNER AG (HUBN)
OFFRE

Huber und Suhner : +SUHNER to launch new range of Polatis optical switches for high-performance applications at ECOC 2018

09/20/2018

20/09/2018 10:00:00

On display alongside the new Series 6500 switches will be the renowned CUBO converter and recently launched COVERINO® LC.

Global innovator in optical and electrical connectivity, HUBER+SUHNER is set to launch its new range of Polatis high-density latching protection switches for wireless and metro networks at ECOC 2018, 24-26 September in Rome.

The Series 6500 range of high-density latching protection service switches add an autonomous optical layer of 1+1, 1:1 and 2x2 bypass protection to multiple duplex services in a compact form factor. The company will also be presenting its latest extensions to the Series 6000 Ultra range of transparent optical switches for system test and high-performance applications, now with the capability to extend up to 96x96 ports with typical optical loss of just 0.6dB. Enabling even greater flexibility in test lab and monitoring networks, the new 384xCC optical circuit switch doubles the matrix size available in single-sided, any-fibre-to-any-fibre all-optical cross-connect.

A live demonstration of the company's SDN (Software Defined Network) enabled zero-touch DCI provisioning, scalable optical layer monitoring, conditioning and protection solutions for 5G C-RAN networks, along with a demonstration on how optical switches can enhance network system test automation will take place at the booth during the exhibition. Also on display will be configurable optical switch modules for OEM integration in test systems, network monitoring equipment and for enabling optical disaggregation for rack-scale computing.

Easy to deploy, versatile and cost-effective, the ports featured on the CUBO Converter - which will be showcased by HUBER+SUHNER Cube Optics at the booth - are compatible with several multimode and single mode transceivers, further simplifying deployments at remote cell sites. The capacity of the radio access network (RAN) can also be drastically increased via the CWDM and DWDM multiplexing. Mobile operators also have the option of using compatible 1+1 optical line protection and optical add-drop multiplexers (OADMs) for an alternative path in the case of failure.

'We realise that protection and planning against failures, as well as ensuring a high level of network performance are important aspects of network design for our customers,' said Sven Krueger, VP of product management and sales at HUBER+SUHNER Cube Optics. 'The CUBO Converter has been specifically developed to keep interruptions to a minimum, while maintaining ease of use and simplified installation. The platform can also be used to upgrade existing infrastructure to bolster capacity for wider coverage and increased bandwidth.'

The recently launched CUBO ultra-compact integrated multi-lambda 200 Gbps PAM4 Receiver Optical Sub-Assembly (ROSA), compatible with the 200G and 400GBase-FR8 standard, will also be showcased Rome. It yields superior performance in a robust and reliable design. With its miniature size of only 15.5 x 6.5 x 5.8 mm and typical power consumption of barely 900 mW, the ROSA sets the standard for the next generation of pluggable transceivers in data center and LAN applications.

Alongside the Cube Optics and Polatis showcases, HUBER+SUHNER will present its LC COVERINO for the first time. Providing optimal handling for consumers to install at home, the connector is compatible with the company's patented push-pull functionality, which can be added to the connector to offer ease of installation even in high-density environments. Compared to other similar solutions on the market today, the LC connector device is fully compatible with standard LC connectors according to IEC 61754-20. The COVERINO® LC also features an automatic, spring-loaded shutter mechanism allowing for the highest safety protection when the connector is in use, bringing high-speed, safe connectivity to homes.

Visitors can find HUBER+SUHNER at booth 410, 24-26 September, at ECOC 2018 Exhibition at the Fiera di Roma, Rome, Italy.

Axel Rienitz
axel.rienitz@hubersuhner.com
+41 71 353 4220

Disclaimer

Huber + Suhner AG published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 08:07:01 UTC
