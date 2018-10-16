HubSpot : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Release

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), a leading growth platform, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2018 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, November 7, 2018.

In conjunction with this report, HubSpot will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company's third quarter financial results and its business outlook. To access this call, dial (866) 393-4306 (domestic) or (734) 385-2616 (international). The conference ID is 7858547. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available in the " Investors " section of HubSpot's website at www.hubspot.com .

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The replay pass code is 7858547. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available in the " Investors " section of HubSpot's website at www.hubspot.com .

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading growth platform. Over 48,000 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com .

