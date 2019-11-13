Log in
HubSpot : Announces Participation in Upcoming Financial Conferences

0
11/13/2019 | 04:06pm EST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), a leading growth platform, today announced that Kate Bueker, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, and Charles MacGlashing, the Company's Corporate Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations, are scheduled to present at the conferences listed below. The Company will webcast each of the presentations live. All interested parties can access the webcasts live on the Company's investor relations website at ir.hubspot.com.

(PRNewsfoto/HubSpot, Inc.)

 

Event:

Stephens Investment Conference

When:

Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Who:

Charles MacGlashing

Where:

Nashville, Tennessee

 

Event:

RBC Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

When:

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time

Who:

Kate Bueker and Charles MacGlashing

Where:

New York, New York

 

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 68,800 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Bogotá, Colombia; Paris, France; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hubspot-announces-participation-in-upcoming-financial-conferences-300957815.html

SOURCE HubSpot


© PRNewswire 2019
