HUBSPOT INC (HUBS)
HubSpot : Announces Webcast Information for 2018 Analyst Day at INBOUND

08/29/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), a leading growth platform, today announced that it will webcast its 2018 Analyst Day presentations beginning at 1:30 pm Eastern on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at ir.hubspot.com. 

HubSpot, Inc. logo - www.hubspot.com . (PRNewsFoto/HubSpot, Inc.)

The Analyst Day will consist of a special slate of presentations designed for the investment community, featuring a keynote address from HubSpot founders Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah, a HubSpot Product Announcement spotlight, and presentations from HubSpot's COO JD Sherman and CFO Kate Bueker.  Stay tuned for a Q&A session with HubSpot's executive leadership team following the presentations.    

About HubSpot
HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading growth platform. Over 48,000 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hubspot-announces-webcast-information-for-2018-analyst-day-at-inbound-300704399.html

SOURCE HubSpot


© PRNewswire 2018
