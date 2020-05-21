Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that each of the ten individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 21, 2020 was elected.
The election of directors was voted upon by ballot and the detailed voting results are set out below:
Director
Number of Votes FOR
Number of Votes Withheld
Percentage of Votes Cast FOR Matter
Carol T. Banducci
166,795,209
580,034
99.65%
Igor A. Gonzales
159,720,385
7,654,858
95.43%
Richard Howes
166,495,111
880,132
99.47%
Sarah B. Kavanagh
166,497,357
877,886
99.48%
Carin S. Knickel
166,581,489
793,754
99.53%
Peter Kukielski
166,546,157
829,086
99.50%
Stephen A. Lang
162,646,247
4,728,996
97.17%
Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla
166,443,883
931,360
99.44%
Colin Osborne
166,636,550
738,693
99.56%
David Smith
166,342,613
1,032,630
99.38%
About Hudbay
Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a diversified mining company primarily producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver) and zinc metal. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States). The company’s growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay’s vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in the Americas. Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act and its shares are listed under the symbol "HBM" on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com.