Hudson Global Schedules Conference Call and Webcast

07/29/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, will issue its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020 before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

The company will host a conference call to review its results that same day at 10 a.m. ET.  The call will be webcast live on the investor relations section of the company’s website, hudsonrpo.com.  The archived call will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website, hudsonrpo.com.

If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

  • Toll-Fee Dial-In Number: (866) 220-5784
  • International Dial-In Number: (615) 622-8063
  • Conference ID #: 4565667

About Hudson RPO

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO.  We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide.  Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives.  As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 97,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,44 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -62,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25,2 M 25,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 390
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hudson Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 18,00 $
Last Close Price 9,38 $
Spread / Highest target 91,9%
Spread / Average Target 91,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 91,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Edward Eberwein Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Kenneth Coleman Chairman
Matthew K. Diamond Chief Financial Officer
Ian Victor Nash Independent Director
Connia M. Nelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.-21.51%25
RANDSTAD N.V.-21.57%9 172
ADECCO GROUP AG-25.32%8 071
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-17.15%5 769
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-25.73%4 111
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-33.01%3 089
