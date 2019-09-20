Hudson RPO Celebrates 10 Consecutive Years on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen List of Top Global RPO Providers

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 10th consecutive year, Hudson RPO (NASDAQ: HSON) has ranked among HRO Today magazine’s Baker’s Dozen list of top enterprise recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) providers.



The annual RPO Baker’s Dozen reflects the views of senior HR decision makers. The list is based on a survey of industry professionals, including RPO clients, who analyze and rank services offered across the market. The Baker’s Dozen survey is considered a leading global indicator of top recruitment outsourcing providers.

“This achievement is a tremendous accolade for all team members at Hudson RPO, particularly as we mark a decade of recognition on the Baker’s Dozen list of top global RPO providers,” said Jeff Eberwein, Global CEO of Hudson RPO.

“We appreciate the dedicated community of HR professionals who have shared their experiences and insights for the Baker’s Dozen, and we are incredibly grateful for the loyal partnerships we have established with many extraordinary clients over the years.”

Results of the Baker’s Dozen were based on a client satisfaction survey completed by 500 verified global customers who use recruitment outsourcing services. Respondents rated RPO providers on the overall breadth of service, deal size, and service quality.

In May 2019, Hudson RPO ranked #2 in Asia Pacific and #4 in EMEA in HRO Today’s regional Baker’s Dozen lists of top RPO providers.

About Hudson RPO

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we design tailored solutions to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and always aim to exceed expectations.