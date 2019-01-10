Log in
HUDSON LTD (HUD)
Hudson : Announces Approval of Shareholder Written Resolution

01/10/2019 | 04:05pm EST

Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) (“Hudson Group” or “Company”), a leader in North American travel retail, announced the approval of a Shareholder Written Resolution that appoints Roger Fordyce to succeed Joseph DiDomizio as a Class III Director of the Company until the Company’s 2021 annual general meeting or until his office shall otherwise be vacated pursuant to the Company’s bye-laws.

About Hudson Group

Hudson Group (NYSE: HUD), a Dufry Company and one of the largest travel retailers in North America, is committed to enhancing the travel experience for over 300,000 travelers every day in the continental United States and Canada. The Company is anchored by its iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands and operates over 1,000 duty-paid and duty-free stores in 87 locations, including airports, commuter terminals, hotels and some of the most visited landmarks and tourist destinations in the world. Our wide range of store concepts include travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free shops, branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets. For more information, visit www.hudsongroup.com and www.dufry.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 927 M
EBIT 2018 108 M
Net income 2018 42,7 M
Debt 2018 321 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 31,72
P/E ratio 2019 20,61
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
Capitalization 1 365 M
Chart HUDSON LTD
Duration : Period :
Hudson Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUDSON LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 21,0 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph DiDomizio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Juan Carlos Torres Carretero Chairman
Roger Fordyce Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian Quinn Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Adrian Bartella Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUDSON LTD-13.99%1 365
WAL-MART STORES2.20%275 680
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC3.49%30 179
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%23 010
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD-1.09%15 911
CARREFOUR6.30%14 454
