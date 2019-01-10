Hudson : Announces Approval of Shareholder Written Resolution

Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) (“Hudson Group” or “Company”), a leader in North
American travel retail, announced the approval of a Shareholder Written
Resolution that appoints Roger Fordyce to succeed Joseph DiDomizio as a
Class III Director of the Company until the Company’s 2021 annual
general meeting or until his office shall otherwise be vacated pursuant
to the Company’s bye-laws.
