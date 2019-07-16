Hudson : Announces Earnings Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Results

Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) (“Hudson Group”), a leader in North American travel retail, announced today that it will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 am ET to discuss its results for the second quarter 2019.

About Hudson Group

Hudson Group (NYSE: HUD), a Dufry Company and one of the largest travel retailers in North America, is committed to enhancing the travel experience for over 300,000 travelers every day in the continental United States and Canada. The Company is anchored by its iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands and operates over 1,000 duty-paid and duty-free stores in 88 locations, including airports, commuter terminals, hotels and some of the most visited landmarks and tourist destinations in the world. Our wide range of store concepts include travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free shops, branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets. For more information, visit www.hudsongroup.com and www.dufry.com

