Hudson : Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

Q2 turnover decreased by 87.9% due to the significant reduction in travel related to COVID-19 and store closures
Organic net sales1 declined by 88.5%
Like-for-likenet sales decreased by 82.0% (81.9% in constant currency) o Duty paid (83% of net sales) decreased 79.9% (constant currency) o Duty free (17% of net sales) decreased 87.0% (constant currency)
SWIFT ACTIONS TAKEN EARLY ON IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19
Financial: Beginning in March, temporarily closed over 700 stores and furloughed majority of workforce; salary and other expense reductions; secured rent relief from landlords
Health and Safety: Implemented new health and safety protocols, signage, equipment and PPE across all stores; rolled out PPE vending machines and proprietary line of PPE products
Digital: Enhanced contactless pay and expanded self-checkout capabilities
IMPLEMENTED REDUCTION IN FORCE EFFECTIVE JULY 31
Permanent lay-offs of nearly 40% of team members, along with extended furloughs
Expected annualized savings of ~$140 to $160 million
FOCUSED ON BUSINESS RECOVERY
Reopened over 200 stores in phased approach; ~450 stores now open
Maximizing operational efficiency and conserving cash
Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(21.1)
60.6
Cash and cash equivalents at the
- beginning of the period
225.6
241.9
- end of the period
204.5
302.5
LEASE EXPENSE (MAG) WAIVER INCOME STATEMENT RECONCILIATION
22
(in millions USD)
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
YTD 2020
IFRS 16
Lease Expense Waivers for Current Period
3.3
35.4
38.7
IFRS 16
Lease Expense Waivers for Future Periods
-
3.3
3.3
IFRS 16
Sublease Waivers (Expense)
-
(1.4)
(1.4)
NET IFRS 16 LEASE EXPENSE WAIVERS
3.3
37.3
40.6
Non-IFRS 16 Lease Expense Waivers
-
5.3
5.3
NET LEASE EXPENSE WAIVERS RECORDED IN
3.3
42.6
45.9
INCOME STATEMENT
NOTES
Does not have corresponding lease expense because it is capitalized and the expense is presented as depreciation and interest
Does not have corresponding lease expense because it is capitalized and the expense is presented as depreciation and interest
Rent waivers we give to sublease tenants (pass-through)
Rent waiver lease income related to leases capitalized under IFRS 16
Rent waiver lease income to offset fixed rent on leases that did not meet the criteria to be capitalized under IFRS 16 (e.g. with short-term or undefined lease terms)
HIGHLIGHTS OF IFRS 16 COVID-19 RENT CONCESSION GUIDANCE (AMENDMENT ON MAY 28, 2020)
IASB amended the standard to provide relief to lessees from applying IFRS 16 guidance on lease modification accounting for rent concessions arising as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the date that a rent waiver is unconditionally granted by a landlord for a specified period of time, Hudson de-recognizes the lease obligation for all future payments that have been waived and records the aggregate amount as lease income in the current period, regardless of what periods the rent waivers apply to.
Alternatively, if the landlord places conditions on the rent waiver or provides the waiver for an undetermined period of time (e.g. until the occurrence of an event or milestone), Hudson de-recognizes the liability and records lease income each month when the lease obligation is relieved without payment.
LEASE EXPENSE (MAG) WAIVER INCOME STATEMENT IMPACT
23
CASE STUDY EXAMPLE
ASSUME A COMPANY HAS TWO LEASES:
Long-termfixed lease with fixed MAG payments of $10 million for the period; capitalized under IFRS 16.
Short-termlease less than 12 months with $2 million in fixed MAG payments; not capitalized under IFRS 16.
LANDLORD GRANTS MAG WAIVER FOR EACH LEASE FOR THE ENTIRE REPORTING PERIOD:
For IFRS 16 capitalized lease, the Company de-recognizes the IFRS 16 lease obligation for the payments that have been waived and records the aggregate amount as lease income.
For the non-capitalized lease, the Company offsets its MAG lease expense that would have been due, by recording lease income in the same period.
BEFORE IFRS
IFRS 16
CAPITALIZED
BEFORE
RENT
IN MILLIONS OF USD
16 AND
REPORTED
RIGHT OF USE
WAIVERS
WAIVERS (2)
WAIVERS
(1)
MAG payments (IFRS 16)
(10.0)
10.0
-
10.0
10.0
MAG expenses (non-IFRS 16)
(2.0)
-
(2.0)
2.0
-
Variable and other rent (non-IFRS 16)
(3.0)
-
(3.0)
-
(3.0)
Lease (expenses) / income
(15.0)
10.0
(5.0)
12.0
7.0
Depreciation expense (IFRS 16)
-
(9.0)
(9.0)
-
(9.0)
Operating profit (loss) (EBIT)
(15.0)
1.0
(14.0)
12.0
(2.0)
Interest expense (IFRS 16)
-
(1.2)
(1.2)
-
(1.2)
Earnings (loss) before taxes (EBT)
(15.0)
(0.2)
(15.2)
12.0
(3.2)
IFRS 16 capitalized leases present lease expense net of the fixed payments that have been capitalized as a liability and right of use asset. The expense is presented as depreciation and interest.
Rent waivers offset lease expenses for both IFRS 16 capitalized leases and non-capitalized leases. The additional income related to IFRS 16 capitalized leases offsets the depreciation and interest expense recorded for these leases.
Charge related to capitalized right of use assets (1)
(79.3)
(73.2)
(153.4)
(147.2)
Other operational charges (2)
7.4
0.5
7.8
8.5
Adjusted EBITDA
(61.7)
70.6
(67.1)
108.3
Represents lease payments, rent waiver income and deferrals that would have been expensed, but for the adoption of IFRS 16 related to capitalized right of use assets and payments received for capitalized sublease receivables.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, other operational charges consisted of $8.6 million of employee separation restructuring expenses, partially offset by net other operational income of $1.2 million from one-time items and other charges/income that are not reflective of our ongoing financial and business performance.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, other operational charges consisted of $0.5 million of generally non-recurring items.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, other operational charges consisted of $8.6 million of employee separation restructuring expenses, partially offset by net other operational income of $0.8 million from one-time items and other charges/income that are not reflective of our ongoing financial and business performance.
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, other operational charges consisted of $8.1 million of primarily executive separation expense and $0.4 million of other generally non-recurring items.
The amounts presented for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 differ from the information reported in the interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 due to correction of an error identified in the accounting adopted on transition to IFRS 16 Leases. For details, please refer to the Company's interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (note 2.2)
Net profit (loss) attributable to equity holders of the parent
Amortization related to acquisitions (1)
Impairment of assets
Other operational charges (2)
Income tax adjustment and one-off income tax items (3)
Adjusted net profit (loss) attributable to equity holders of the parent
(79.0)
12.8
(156.2)
7.0
10.2
9.5
19.6
19.0
9.7
0.7
62.0
0.9
7.4
0.5
7.8
8.5
(7.3)
(2.9)
(18.0)
(6.1)
(59.0)
20.6
(84.8)
29.3
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share
(0.85)
0.14
(1.69)
0.08
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share to equity
holders of the parent
(0.63)
0.22
(0.91)
0.32
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's)
93,056
92,782
93,034
92,800
Although the values assigned to the concession rights during the purchase price allocation are fair values, we believe that their additional amortization doesn't allow a fair comparison with our existing business previous to the business combination, as the costs of the intangible assets have been incurred.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, other operational charges consisted of $8.6 million of employee separation restructuring expenses, partially offset by net other operational income of $1.2 million from one-time items and other charges/income that are not reflective of our ongoing financial and business performance.
For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, other operational charges consisted of $0.5 million of generally non-recurring items.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, other operational charges consisted of $8.6 million of employee separation restructuring expenses, partially offset by net other operational income of $0.8 million from one-time items and other charges/income that are not reflective of our ongoing financial and business performance.
For the six months ended June 30, 2019, other operational charges consisted of $8.1 million of primarily executive separation expense and $0.4 million of other generally non-recurring items.
This line item includes the following:
QUARTER ENDED
QUARTER ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
6/30/2020
6/30/2019
One-offnon-cashchange in valuation of deferred tax assets Income tax adjustment amortization and impairment
Income tax adjustment other operational charges
-
(0.1)
-
(0.1)
(5.3)
(2.7)
(15.9)
(5.3)
(2.0)
(0.1)
(2.1)
(0.7)
The amounts presented for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 differ from the information reported in the interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 due to correction of an error identified in the accounting adopted on transition to IFRS 16 Leases. For details, please refer to the Company's interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (note 2.2)
