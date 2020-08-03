Hudson : Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation 0 08/03/2020 | 01:18am EDT Send by mail :

SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED Q2 SALES Q2 turnover decreased by 87.9% due to the significant reduction in travel related to COVID-19 and store closures Organic net sales 1 declined by 88.5% Like-for-like net sales decreased by 82.0% (81.9% in constant currency) o Duty paid (83% of net sales) decreased 79.9% (constant currency)

o Duty free (17% of net sales) decreased 87.0% (constant currency)

SWIFT ACTIONS TAKEN EARLY ON IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

COVID-19 Financial : Beginning in March, temporarily closed over 700 stores and furloughed majority of workforce; salary and other expense reductions; secured rent relief from landlords Health and Safety : Implemented new health and safety protocols, signage, equipment and PPE across all stores; rolled out PPE vending machines and proprietary line of PPE products Digital : Enhanced contactless pay and expanded self-checkout capabilities

IMPLEMENTED REDUCTION IN FORCE EFFECTIVE JULY 31

Permanent lay-offs of nearly 40% of team members, along with extended furloughs Expected annualized savings of ~$140 to $160 million

FOCUSED ON BUSINESS RECOVERY

Reopened over 200 stores in phased approach; ~450 stores now open Maximizing operational efficiency and conserving cash

SEE SLIDE 15 FOR T HE COMPON ENT S OF OR GANIC N ET SALES © 2 0 2 0 H U D S O N . A L L R I G H T S R E S E R V E D . OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS 8 NEW STORE OPENING NASHVILLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT TRAVEL CONVENIENCE STORE FEATURING LOCAL BRANDS AND SPIRITS FROM ICONIC NASHVILLE - 'TENNESSEE TRADING POST' © 2 0 2 0 H U D S O N . A L L R I G H T S R E S E R V E D . 9 LAUNCHING PPE VENDING MACHINES PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE) VENDING MACHINES PPE VENDING MACHINES PPE VENDING MACHINES, FEATURING HUDSON'S PROPRIETARY "TRAVELER'S BEST" HEALTH AND SAFETY PRODUCT LINE, ARE ROLLING OUT IN 27 AIRPORTS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA. © 2 0 2 0 H U D S O N . A L L R I G H T S R E S E R V E D . 10 ROLLING OUT SUNGLASS HUT SHOP-IN-SHOPS RICHMOND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT SUNGLASS HUT SHOP-IN-SHOPS HUDSON HAS PARTNERED WITH LUXURY EYEWEAR RETAILER SUNGLASS HUT TO OFFER ICONIC RAY-BAN AND OAKLEY EYEWEAR IN HUDSON'S TRAVEL CONVENIENCE STORES, PROVIDING PREMIUM EYEWEAR FOR TRAVELERS ON THE GO. © 2 0 2 0 H U D S O N . A L L R I G H T S R E S E R V E D . 11 EXPANDING SELF-CHECKOUT CAPABILITIES LAGUARDIA AIRPORT - TERMINAL B (MAD AVE MARKET BY HUDSON AND NYC AGLOW BY HUDSON) © 2 0 2 0 H U D S O N . A L L R I G H T S R E S E R V E D . 12 MORE GRAB & GO OFFERINGS LAGUARDIA AIRPORT - TERMINAL B (MAD AVE MARKET BY HUDSON AND NYC AGLOW BY HUDSON) © 2 0 2 0 H U D S O N . A L L R I G H T S R E S E R V E D . 13 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS LAUNCHING PPE VENDING MACHINES IN AIRPORTS

Vending machines feature Hudson's proprietary "Traveler's Best" PPE product line Portable and rechargeable UV-C sanitizers are also offered Vending machines in certain airports will also carry name brand electronic essentials

ROLLING OUT SUNGLASS HUT "SHOP-IN-SHOPS"

"SHOP-IN-SHOPS" Introducing Sunglass Hut "Shop-in-Shops" in Hudson's travel convenience stores Featuring Ray-Ban and Oakley brands First 10 shops will be rolled out by mid August, with phased opening approach continuing into 2022 for up to 250 shop-in-shops

EXPANDING SELF-CHECKOUT CAPABILITIES

SELF-CHECKOUT CAPABILITIES Introducing self-checkout capabilities in a number of stores to minimize contact and speed checkout

MORE GRAB & GO OFFERINGS

More Grab & Go Offerings for travelers who have fewer food and beverage options in airports and on planes

© 2 0 2 0 H U D S O N . A L L R I G H T S R E S E R V E D . FINANCIAL RESULTS NET SALES GROWTH COMPONENTS Q2 2020 GROWTH COMPONENTS Net Sales growth components Q2'20 / Q2'19 Like for Like @ constant FX -81.9% Like for Like FX effect -0.1% Like for Like @ reported rates -82.0% Contribution from Like for Like -48.6% Contribution from Net new business -39.9% Organic Net Sales Growth as reported -88.5% Acquisition growth 0.1% Advertising income 0.5% Turnover Growth -87.9% Monthly Sales Evolution -81.5% -89.9% -94.6% April May June 15 Q2 SALES BY MARKET SECTOR Duty Free 17% Duty Paid 83% Monthly Sales Evolution by Market Sector . -79.7% -82 .0% -89.8% -90.3% -87.9% -92.5% -95.1% Apr May Jun Duty Paid Duty Free © 2 0 2 0 H U D S O N . A L L R I G H T S R E S E R V E D . SUMMARY FINANCIALS 16 (in millions USD, except for EPS) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 COVID-19 IMPACT IN Q2 2020 TURNOVER 61.7 509.9 GROSS PROFIT 38.0 327.5 Gross Margin 61.6% 64.2% Lease expenses without IFRS 16 (47.1) (110.1) Charge related to capitalized right of use assets 79.3 73.2 Lease income (expense) 32.2 (36.9) Includes $42.6 million of rent waivers % of turnover 52.2% -7.2% Personnel expenses (1) (42.0) (108.6) Includes $8.6 million in restructuring expenses and $4.5 million in employee retention credits from governmental programs in the U.S. and Canada % of turnover -68.1% -21.3% Other expenses (20.0) (42.1) % of turnover -32.4% -8.3% Other income 2.0 3.4 % of turnover 3.2% 0.7% Depreciation, amortization and impairment (98.2) (89.4) Includes non-cash impairment of $9.7 million to PP&E and right-of-use assets OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) (88.0) 53.9 Finance expenses, net (1) (22.5) (20.1) PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES (110.5) 33.8 Income tax benefit (expense) 22.5 (9.9) NET PROFIT (LOSS) (88.0) 23.9 Adjusted EBITDA (2) (61.7) 70.6 Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent (59.0) 20.6 Adjusted EPS Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent (0.63) 0.22 FIN ANCE EXPEN SE, N ET , INC LUD ES FINAN CE INC OME, FINANC E EXPEN SE AND FOREIGN EXCH ANGE GAIN /(LOS S) . FOR A RECONCILIAT ION OF NON - IFR S MEASU RES FOR T HE PERIODS PRESEN T ED , SEE APPEN DIX . © 2 0 2 0 H U D S O N . A L L R I G H T S R E S E R V E D . 17 BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW CASH FLOW (1) In millions USD Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Net cash flows from operating activities ($11.0) $163.4 Net cash flows used in investing activities (6.2) (15.5) Net cash flows used in financing activities (5.2) (88.2) Currency translation on cash 1.3 0.9 Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (21.1) 60.6 Cash and cash equivalents at the - beginning of the period 225.6 241.9 - end of the period 204.5 302.5 A R ECON CILIAT ION OF QUART ERLY C ASH FLOW IS PR OVIDED IN T HE APPEND IX AD JU ST ED NET DEBT , A NON - IFRS MEASU RE, REPRESENT S T OT AL BORR OW IN GS (EXC LUD ES IFR S 16 OBLIGAT ION S) LESS CASH AT T H E END OF T H E PER IOD PRESEN T ED . AS OF JU NE 30, 2020, T OT AL BOR ROW INGS W ERE $ 544 . 6M LESS C ASH OF $ 204 . 5M, FOR $ 340M IN ADJ UST ED NET D EBT . © 2 0 2 0 H U D S O N . A L L R I G H T S R E S E R V E D . Q&A APPENDIX 20 SALES BREAKDOWN - BY PRODUCT CATEGORY Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Tobacco 3% Wine & Spirits 5% Electronics 5% Watches, Jewelry, Accessories 6% Literature 8% Fashion 12% Other 7% Food & Beverage 40%1 Perfume & Cosmetics 14% Tobacco Other Wine & Spirits 1% 6% 2% Electronics 7% Watches, Jewelry, Accessories 3% Literature 5% Fashion 9% Perfume & Cosmetics 17% Food & Beverage 50%2 1 F&B RETAIL 38.0% / F&B SERVICE 2.4% 2 F&B RETAIL 48.0% / F&B SERVICE 2.0% © 2 0 2 0 H U D S O N . A L L R I G H T S R E S E R V E D . SALES BREAKDOWN - BY SECTOR AND COUNTRY 21 Q2 2019 Duty Paid 79% Q2 2019 NET SALES BY SECTOR Duty Free Q2 2020 21% Duty Paid 83% NET SALES BY COUNTRY Q2 2020 Canada 17% Duty Free 17% Canada 15% USA USA 85% 83% © 2 0 2 0 H U D S O N . A L L R I G H T S R E S E R V E D . LEASE EXPENSE (MAG) WAIVER INCOME STATEMENT RECONCILIATION 22 (in millions USD) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 YTD 2020 IFRS 16 Lease Expense Waivers for Current Period 3.3 35.4 38.7 IFRS 16 Lease Expense Waivers for Future Periods - 3.3 3.3 IFRS 16 Sublease Waivers (Expense) - (1.4) (1.4) NET IFRS 16 LEASE EXPENSE WAIVERS 3.3 37.3 40.6 Non-IFRS 16 Lease Expense Waivers - 5.3 5.3 NET LEASE EXPENSE WAIVERS RECORDED IN 3.3 42.6 45.9 INCOME STATEMENT NOTES Does not have corresponding lease expense because it is capitalized and the expense is presented as depreciation and interest Does not have corresponding lease expense because it is capitalized and the expense is presented as depreciation and interest Rent waivers we give to sublease tenants (pass-through) Rent waiver lease income related to leases capitalized under IFRS 16 Rent waiver lease income to offset fixed rent on leases that did not meet the criteria to be capitalized under IFRS 16 (e.g. with short-term or undefined lease terms) HIGHLIGHTS OF IFRS 16 COVID-19 RENT CONCESSION GUIDANCE (AMENDMENT ON MAY 28, 2020) IASB amended the standard to provide relief to lessees from applying IFRS 16 guidance on lease modification accounting for rent concessions arising as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 pandemic. On the date that a rent waiver is unconditionally granted by a landlord for a specified period of time, Hudson de-recognizes the lease obligation for all future payments that have been waived and records the aggregate amount as lease income in the current period, regardless of what periods the rent waivers apply to.

de-recognizes the lease obligation for all future payments that have been waived and records the aggregate amount as lease income in the current period, regardless of what periods the rent waivers apply to. Alternatively, if the landlord places conditions on the rent waiver or provides the waiver for an undetermined period of time (e.g. until the occurrence of an event or milestone), Hudson de-recognizes the liability and records lease income each month when the lease obligation is relieved without payment. © 2 0 2 0 H U D S O N . A L L R I G H T S R E S E R V E D . LEASE EXPENSE (MAG) WAIVER INCOME STATEMENT IMPACT 23 CASE STUDY EXAMPLE ASSUME A COMPANY HAS TWO LEASES: Long-term fixed lease with fixed MAG payments of $10 million for the period; capitalized under IFRS 16.

fixed lease with fixed MAG payments of $10 million for the period; capitalized under IFRS 16. Short-term lease less than 12 months with $2 million in fixed MAG payments; not capitalized under IFRS 16. LANDLORD GRANTS MAG WAIVER FOR EACH LEASE FOR THE ENTIRE REPORTING PERIOD: For IFRS 16 capitalized lease, the Company de-recognizes the IFRS 16 lease obligation for the payments that have been waived and records the aggregate amount as lease income.

de-recognizes the IFRS 16 lease obligation for the payments that have been waived and records the aggregate amount as lease income. For the non-capitalized lease, the Company offsets its MAG lease expense that would have been due, by recording lease income in the same period. BEFORE IFRS IFRS 16 CAPITALIZED BEFORE RENT IN MILLIONS OF USD 16 AND REPORTED RIGHT OF USE WAIVERS WAIVERS (2) WAIVERS (1) MAG payments (IFRS 16) (10.0) 10.0 - 10.0 10.0 MAG expenses (non-IFRS 16) (2.0) - (2.0) 2.0 - Variable and other rent (non-IFRS 16) (3.0) - (3.0) - (3.0) Lease (expenses) / income (15.0) 10.0 (5.0) 12.0 7.0 Depreciation expense (IFRS 16) - (9.0) (9.0) - (9.0) Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) (15.0) 1.0 (14.0) 12.0 (2.0) Interest expense (IFRS 16) - (1.2) (1.2) - (1.2) Earnings (loss) before taxes (EBT) (15.0) (0.2) (15.2) 12.0 (3.2) IFRS 16 capitalized leases present lease expense net of the fixed payments that have been capitalized as a liability and right of use asset. The expense is presented as depreciation and interest. Rent waivers offset lease expenses for both IFRS 16 capitalized leases and non-capitalized leases. The additional income related to IFRS 16 capitalized leases offsets the depreciation and interest expense recorded for these leases. © 2 0 2 0 H U D S O N . A L L R I G H T S R E S E R V E D . 24 ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION QUARTER ENDED QUARTER ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED IN MILLIONS OF USD 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 (3) 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 (3) Net profit (loss) (88.0) 23.9 (166.7) 23.9 Income tax expense (benefit) (22.5) 9.9 (41.4) 4.5 Profit (loss) before taxes (EBT) (110.5) 33.8 (208.1) 28.4 Finance income (0.1) (1.3) (1.1) (2.4) Finance expenses 22.5 21.1 44.8 43.0 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 0.1 0.3 0.1 - Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) (88.0) 53.9 (164.3) 69.0 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 98.2 89.4 242.8 178.0 Charge related to capitalized right of use assets (1) (79.3) (73.2) (153.4) (147.2) Other operational charges (2) 7.4 0.5 7.8 8.5 Adjusted EBITDA (61.7) 70.6 (67.1) 108.3 Represents lease payments, rent waiver income and deferrals that would have been expensed, but for the adoption of IFRS 16 related to capitalized right of use assets and payments received for capitalized sublease receivables. For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, other operational charges consisted of $8.6 million of employee separation restructuring expenses, partially offset by net other operational income of $1.2 million from one-time items and other charges/income that are not reflective of our ongoing financial and business performance.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, other operational charges consisted of $0.5 million of generally non-recurring items.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, other operational charges consisted of $8.6 million of employee separation restructuring expenses, partially offset by net other operational income of $0.8 million from one-time items and other charges/income that are not reflective of our ongoing financial and business performance.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, other operational charges consisted of $8.1 million of primarily executive separation expense and $0.4 million of other generally non-recurring items. The amounts presented for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 differ from the information reported in the interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 due to correction of an error identified in the accounting adopted on transition to IFRS 16 Leases. For details, please refer to the Company's interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (note 2.2) © 2 0 2 0 H U D S O N . A L L R I G H T S R E S E R V E D . 25 ADJUSTED PROFIT AND ADJUSTED EPS RECONCILIATION QUARTER ENDED QUARTER ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED IN MILLIONS OF USD (EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 (4) 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 (4) Net profit (loss) attributable to equity holders of the parent Amortization related to acquisitions (1) Impairment of assets Other operational charges (2) Income tax adjustment and one-off income tax items (3) Adjusted net profit (loss) attributable to equity holders of the parent (79.0) 12.8 (156.2) 7.0 10.2 9.5 19.6 19.0 9.7 0.7 62.0 0.9 7.4 0.5 7.8 8.5 (7.3) (2.9) (18.0) (6.1) (59.0) 20.6 (84.8) 29.3 Diluted earnings / (loss) per share (0.85) 0.14 (1.69) 0.08 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share to equity holders of the parent (0.63) 0.22 (0.91) 0.32 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's) 93,056 92,782 93,034 92,800 Although the values assigned to the concession rights during the purchase price allocation are fair values, we believe that their additional amortization doesn't allow a fair comparison with our existing business previous to the business combination, as the costs of the intangible assets have been incurred. For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, other operational charges consisted of $8.6 million of employee separation restructuring expenses, partially offset by net other operational income of $1.2 million from one-time items and other charges/income that are not reflective of our ongoing financial and business performance.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, other operational charges consisted of $0.5 million of generally non-recurring items.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, other operational charges consisted of $8.6 million of employee separation restructuring expenses, partially offset by net other operational income of $0.8 million from one-time items and other charges/income that are not reflective of our ongoing financial and business performance.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, other operational charges consisted of $8.1 million of primarily executive separation expense and $0.4 million of other generally non-recurring items. This line item includes the following: QUARTER ENDED QUARTER ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 One-off non-cashchange in valuation of deferred tax assets Income tax adjustment amortization and impairment Income tax adjustment other operational charges - (0.1) - (0.1) (5.3) (2.7) (15.9) (5.3) (2.0) (0.1) (2.1) (0.7) The amounts presented for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 differ from the information reported in the interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 due to correction of an error identified in the accounting adopted on transition to IFRS 16 Leases. For details, please refer to the Company's interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (note 2.2) © 2 0 2 0 H U D S O N . A L L R I G H T S R E S E R V E D . QUARTERLY CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION 26 THREE MONTHS THREE MONTHS THREE MONTHS THREE MONTHS SIX MONTHS SIX MONTHS IN MILLIONS OF USD ENDED 3/31/20 ENDED 3/31/19 (1) ENDED 6/30/20 ENDED 6/30/19 (1) ENDED 6/30/20 ENDED 6/30/2019 (1) Net cash flows from operating activities 24.9 111.2 (11.0) 163.4 13.9 274.6 Net cash flows used in investing activities (19.4) (18.8) (6.2) (15.5) (25.6) (34.3) Net cash flows (used in) financing activities (94.9) (85.2) (5.2) (88.2) (100.1) (173.4) Currency translation on cash (3.0) 0.5 1.3 0.9 (1.7) 1.4 Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (92.4) 7.7 (21.1) 60.6 (113.5) 68.3 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE 318.0 234.2 225.6 241.9 318.0 234.2 - beginning of the period 225.6 241.9 204.5 302.5 204.5 302.5 end of the period The amounts presented for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 differ from the information reported in the interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 due to correction of an error identified in the accounting adopted on transition to IFRS 16 Leases. For details, please refer to the Company's interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (note 2.2) © 2 0 2 0 H U D S O N . A L L R I G H T S R E S E R V E D . Attachments Original document

