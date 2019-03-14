Hudson : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
03/14/2019 | 01:46am EDT
Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) (“Hudson Group”), a leader in North American
travel retail, announced today its results for the fourth quarter and
full year ended December 31, 2018.
Highlights of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018:
Fourth quarter turnover of $471.4 million, a year-over-year increase
of 4.7%; record full year turnover of $1.9 billion, a 6.8%
year-over-year increase1;
Full year organic sales growth of 7.0%; like-for-like sales growth of
3.7%;
Gross margin increased 140 bps to 63.7% for the full year 2018;
Full year adjusted EBITDA of $238.0 million, a 38.0% year-over-year
increase (13.9% assuming the reduced franchise fee rates currently
paid to Dufry2 had been in effect in 2017);
Surpassed the 1,000 store milestone and will expand total footprint by
over 50,000 square feet by successfully winning, extending or
expanding several key concession contracts during 2018.
“2018, our first fiscal year as a public company, proved to be an
exciting and transformative year for Hudson Group with solid organic
sales growth, a number of significant new business wins and the
aggressive expansion of our food & beverage retail offering,” stated
Roger Fordyce, CEO of Hudson Group. “Our strong reputation as a multi
faceted operator and our deep relationships with landlord partners
enabled us to successfully win a number of new RFPs and extensions with
expansions that will add over 50,000 square feet to our existing
footprint. Looking ahead, we have multiple opportunities to continue
growing market share in existing airports and capturing new whitespace
as airports continue to invest in infrastructure projects to support
growing passenger volumes.”
Management Discussion of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018
Income Statement
Turnover increased $21.0 million or 4.7% to $471.4 million for
the fourth quarter compared to $450.4 million in the fourth quarter
2017. Full year turnover increased $121.7 million or 6.8% to $1,924.2
million compared to $1,802.5 million in the prior year.
Fourth quarter net sales increased $17.7 million to $457.7 million
or 4.0% from the year-ago period. Full year net sales increased
$119.1 million or 6.8% to $1,879.9 million compared to $1,760.8
million in 2017.
Fourth quarter organic sales growth was 4.1%, compared to 9.4% in
the year-ago period. Full year organic sales growth was 7.0%
during the year compared to 8.8% in 2017.
Fourth quarter like-for-like sales growth was 1.6% (2.5% in
constant currency), compared to 5.6% (4.5% in constant currency)
in the year-ago period. Full year like-for-like sales growth was
3.7% (3.7% in constant currency) compared to 4.8% (4.4% in
constant currency) in 2017.
Gross profit increased $21.4 million or 7.6% to $302.9 million
in the fourth quarter compared to $281.5 million in the year-ago
period. For the full year, gross profit increased $103.5 million or
9.2% to $1,225.7 million versus $1,122.2 million in the year-ago
period. Gross margin increased 140 bps to 63.7% in 2018 due to
improved vendor terms, as well as continued sales mix shift to higher
margin categories.
Selling expenses increased $2.8 million or 2.6% to $108.6
million in the fourth quarter as compared to the year-ago period. For
the full year, selling expenses increased $24.1 million or 5.7% over
the prior year to $445.3 million. Concession fees, which comprise the
majority of this line item, is a variable expense driven by net sales.
For 2018, selling expenses as a percentage of turnover totaled 23.1%
compared to 23.4% in 2017 due to a rent reduction in one of our
concession contracts.
Personnel expenses increased $11.7 million or 12.2% to $107.3
million in the fourth quarter as compared to the year-ago period. For
the full year, personnel expenses increased $39.8 million or 10.7%
over the prior year to $411.1 million primarily due to opening new
store locations as well as wage increases and additional personnel
expense upon becoming a public company. As a percentage of turnover,
personnel expenses increased from 20.6% in 2017 to 21.4% in 2018.
General and administrative expenses decreased $4.5 million or
11.6% to $34.2 million in the fourth quarter as compared to the
year-ago period. For the full year, general and administrative
expenses decreased $25.5 million or 16.3% to $131.4 million. As a
percentage of turnover, 2018 expenses decreased from 8.7% to 6.8%
primarily due to the reduction of franchise fees paid to Dufry
starting January 1, 2018, offset by higher costs associated with
becoming a public company.
Depreciation, amortization and impairment increased $9.9
million or 33.7% in the fourth quarter as compared to the year-ago
quarter, and increased $20.2 million or 18.6% for the full year. The
majority of the increase in both periods was the result of recording
an impairment charge of $10.4 million relating to a non-core hotel
location that was performing below expectations.
Adjusted EBITDA increased $11.4 million or 27.5% to $52.8
million in the fourth quarter as compared to the prior year quarter.
For the full year, adjusted EBITDA increased $65.5 million or 38.0% to
$238.0 million. Assuming the reduced franchise fee rates currently
paid to Dufry had been in effect in 2017, adjusted EBITDA increased
$2.2 million or 4.4% in the fourth quarter, and $29.0 million or 13.9%
for the full year.
Reported net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent was
a loss of $5.7 million in the fourth quarter compared to a loss of
$41.4 million in the year ago quarter, primarily due to a one-time net
loss recorded in the prior year period of $40.2 million on our
deferred tax assets and liabilities related to recent tax reform
legislation, while reported diluted earnings per share increased to a
loss per share of $0.06 compared to a loss per share of $0.45 in the
prior year quarter. For the full year, reported net profit to equity
holders of the parent increased $69.9 million to $29.5 million due to
the one-time write down in 2017 of our tax assets described above, and
a $10.3 million benefit in 2018 due to the release of valuation
allowance. Reported diluted earnings per share increased from a loss
of $0.44 to earnings per share of $0.32.
Adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent increased
$35.5 million to $7.3 million in the fourth quarter, while adjusted
diluted earnings per share increased to $0.08 from a loss per share of
$0.30 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net profit increased $75.8
million to $76.9 million for the full year, while adjusted diluted
earnings per share increased from $0.01 to $0.83 in 2018.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Cash flows from operating activities for the year were $232.7
million compared to $130.8 million in 2017. Current year cash flows
were impacted by improved operating performance and timing of
franchise fee payments to Dufry.
At December 31, 2018, the Company’s net debt was $309.8 million
resulting in net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage of 1.3 times,
compared to net debt of $463.7 million and net debt to adjusted EBITDA
leverage of 2.7 times at December 31, 2017.
Capital expenditures in 2018 totaled $69.3 million compared to
$87.8 million in 2017 as the result of the timing of new projects.
Operational Update
As of December 31, 2018, Hudson Group operated 1,028 stores, across 88
locations, totaling 1.1 million square feet of retail space.
During the fourth quarter, the Company retained and expanded business
through RFP wins in Salt Lake City International Airport, nearly
doubling its existing footprint in this airport to approximately 12,000
square feet.
Additionally, the Company successfully extended existing contracts at
Dallas Love Field Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and
Vancouver International Airport.
Hudson’s successful RFP wins and extensions/expansions in various
markets during 2018 will add over 50,000 square feet to its existing
footprint.
Non-IFRS and Other Measures
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is not a uniformly or legally
defined financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a substitute for IFRS
measures in assessing our overall financial performance. Because
adjusted EBITDA is not determined in accordance with IFRS, and is
susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted EBITDA may not be
comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other
companies. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors
because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and
other interested parties in their evaluation of the operating
performance of companies in industries similar to ours. We also believe
adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors as a measure of comparative
operating performance from period to period as it is reflective of
changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that
affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital
structure (primarily interest expense), asset base (depreciation and
amortization) and non-recurring transactions, impairments of financial
assets and changes in provisions (primarily relating to costs associated
with the closing or restructuring of our operations). Our management
also uses adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including financial
projections. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and
you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an
analysis of our results as reported under IFRS as issued by IASB. A
reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net profit is provided in the
attached schedules.
Adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of parent is a
non-IFRS measure. We define adjusted net profit attributable to equity
holders of parent as net profit attributable to equity holders of parent
adjusted for the items set forth in the table below. Adjusted net profit
attributable to equity holders of parent is a non-IFRS measure and is
not a uniformly or legally defined financial measure. Adjusted net
profit attributable to equity holders of parent is not a substitute for
IFRS measures in assessing our overall operating performance. Because
adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of parent is not
determined in accordance with IFRS, and is susceptible to varying
calculations, adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of
parent may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures
presented by other companies. Adjusted net profit attributable to equity
holders of parent is included in this press release because it is a
measure of our operating performance and we believe that adjusted net
profit attributable to equity holders of parent is useful to investors
because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and
other interested parties in their evaluation of the operating
performance of companies in industries similar to ours. We also believe
adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of parent is useful
to investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from
period to period as it removes the effects of purchase accounting for
acquired intangible assets (primarily concessions), non-recurring
transactions, impairments of financial assets and changes in provisions
(primarily relating to costs associated with the closing or
restructuring of our operations). Management does not consider such
costs for the purpose of evaluating the performance of the business and
as a result uses adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of
parent for planning purposes. Adjusted net profit attributable to equity
holders of parent has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should
not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our
results as reported under IFRS as issued by IASB. A reconciliation of
adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of parent to net
profit attributable to equity holders of parent is provided in the
attached schedules.
Organic net sales growth represents the combination of growth in
aggregate monthly sales from (i) like-for-like net sales growth and (ii)
net new business and expansions. Like-for-like growth represents the
growth in aggregate monthly net sales in the applicable period at stores
that have been operating for at least 12 months. Like-for-like growth
excludes growth attributable to (i) net new business and expansions
until such stores have been part of our business for at least 12 months,
(ii) acquired stores until such stores have been part of our business
for at least 12 months and (iii) acquired wind-down stores, consisting
of eight stores acquired in the 2014 acquisition of The Nuance Group AG
(“Nuance”) and 46 stores acquired in the 2015 acquisition of World Duty
Free S.p.A. (“World Duty Free Group”) that management expected, at the
time of the applicable acquisition, to wind down. Net new business and
expansions consists of growth from (i) changes in the total number of
our stores (other than acquired stores), (ii) changes in the retail
space of our existing stores and (iii) modification of store retail
concepts through rebranding. Net new business and expansions excludes
growth attributable to (i) acquired stores until such stores have been
part of our business for at least 12 months and (ii) acquired wind-down
stores. Like-for-like growth in constant currency is calculated by
keeping exchange rates constant for each month being compared from
period to period. We believe that the presentation of like-for-like
growth in constant currency basis assists investors in comparing period
to period operating results as it removes the effect of fluctuations in
foreign exchange rates.
Net debt leverage represents total debt less cash at December 31, 2018
divided by adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2018.
About Hudson Group
Hudson Group (NYSE: HUD), a Dufry Company and one of the largest travel
retailers in North America, is committed to enhancing the travel
experience for over 300,000 travelers every day in the continental
United States and Canada. The Company is anchored by its iconic Hudson,
Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands and operates over 1,000
duty-paid and duty-free stores in 88 locations, including airports,
commuter terminals, hotels and some of the most visited landmarks and
tourist destinations in the world. Our wide range of store concepts
include travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free
shops, branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service
food and beverage outlets. For more information, visit www.hudsongroup.com and www.dufry.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Reform
Act). Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs and
assumptions and on information currently available to us, and include,
without limitation, statements regarding our business, financial
condition, strategy, results of operations, certain of our plans,
objectives, assumptions, expectations, prospects and beliefs and
statements regarding other future events or prospects. Forward-looking
statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can
be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the
words “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “anticipate,”
“estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “assume,” “continue,” “may,” “will,”
“should,” “could,” “shall,” “risk” or the negative of these terms or
similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events
and future trends. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve
risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on
circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you
that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance
and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and
liquidity, the development of the industry in which we operate and the
effect of acquisitions on us may differ materially from those made in or
suggested by the forward looking statements contained in this press
release. In addition, even if our results of operations, financial
condition and liquidity, the development of the industry in which we
operate and the effect of acquisitions on us are consistent with the
forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those
results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments
in subsequent periods. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the
date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update
them in light of new information or future developments or to release
publicly any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later
events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated
events. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially
from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in
this press release, or that may impact our business and results more
generally, include, but are not limited to, the risks described under
“Item 3. Key Information—D. Risk factors” of our Annual Report on Form
20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 which may be accessed through
the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/edgar.
You should read these risk factors before making an investment in our
shares.
_________________
1 On Jan 14, 2019, the Company released estimates for Q4 and
2018 net sales. Actual results were approximately $2 million less due to
an intracompany adjustment. 2 Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is
the global parent and controlling shareholder of Hudson Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED
INCOME
STATEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
QUARTER ENDED
QUARTER ENDED
YEAR ENDED
YEAR ENDED
IN MILLIONS OF USD (EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
Turnover
471.4
450.4
1,924.2
1,802.5
Cost of sales
(168.5
)
(168.9
)
(698.5
)
(680.3
)
Gross profit
302.9
281.5
1,225.7
1,122.2
Selling expenses
(108.6
)
(105.8
)
(445.3
)
(421.2
)
Personnel expenses
(107.3
)
(95.6
)
(411.1
)
(371.3
)
General expenses
(34.2
)
(38.7
)
(131.4
)
(156.9
)
Share of result of associates
-
-
0.1
(0.3
)
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
(39.3
)
(29.4
)
(128.9
)
(108.7
)
Other operational result
(4.3
)
(4.6
)
(10.9
)
(3.7
)
Operating Profit (EBIT)
9.2
7.4
98.2
60.1
Interest expenses
(7.7
)
(7.5
)
(31.0
)
(30.2
)
Interest income
0.8
0.5
2.5
1.9
Foreign exchange gain / (loss)
(0.6
)
(0.3
)
(0.9
)
0.5
Profit before taxes (EBT)
1.7
0.1
68.8
32.3
Income tax
1.1
(34.9
)
(3.0
)
(42.9
)
Net profit
2.8
(34.8
)
65.8
(10.6
)
NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO
Equity holders of the parent
(5.7
)
(41.4
)
29.5
(40.4
)
Non-controlling interests
8.5
6.6
36.3
29.8
EARNINGS/LOSS PER SHARE(1)
Basic
(0.06
)
(0.45
)
0.32
(0.44
)
Diluted
(0.06
)
(0.45
)
0.32
(0.44
)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING (000's)
Basic
92,506
92,511
92,510
92,511
Diluted
93,177
92,511
93,181
92,511
(1)
For the periods ended December 31, 2017, gives effect to our Class A
and Class B common shares outstanding following the completion of
our initial public offering on February 5, 2018.
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENT OF
FINANCIAL POSITION
AT DECEMBER 31, 2018
DECEMBER 31,
DECEMBER 31,
IN MILLIONS OF USD
2018
2017
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
243.0
264.9
Intangible assets
616.6
685.8
Investments in associates
6.5
3.1
Deferred tax assets
83.9
90.3
Other non-current assets
27.4
24.9
Non-current assets
977.4
1,069.0
Inventories
190.7
186.0
Trade receivables
1.3
4.6
Other accounts receivable
46.8
59.4
Income tax receivables
0.8
1.4
Cash and cash equivalents
234.2
137.4
Current assets
473.8
388.8
Total assets
1,451.2
1,457.8
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
552.1
493.7
Non-controlling interests
84.8
78.7
Total equity
636.9
572.4
Financial debt
492.6
520.4
Deferred tax liabilities
40.0
50.1
Post-employment benefit obligations
1.0
0.9
Non-current liabilities
533.6
571.4
Trade payables
105.5
97.1
Financial debt
51.4
80.7
Income tax payables
2.3
4.1
Other liabilities
121.5
132.1
Current liabilities
280.7
314.0
Total liabilities
814.3
885.4
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
1,451.2
1,457.8
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENT OF
CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
YEAR ENDED
YEAR ENDED
IN MILLIONS OF USD
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before taxes (EBT)
68.8
32.3
ADJUSTMENTS FOR
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
128.9
108.7
Loss / (gain) on sale of non-current assets
1.5
3.3
Increase / (decrease) in allowances and provisions
5.2
5.0
Loss / (gain) on foreign exchange differences
0.7
(0.5
)
Other non-cash items
3.6
4.6
Share of result of associates
(0.1
)
0.3
Interest expense
31.0
30.2
Interest income
(2.5
)
(1.9
)
Cash flow before working capital changes
237.1
182.0
Decrease / (increase) in trade and other accounts receivable
22.8
6.2
Decrease / (increase) in inventories
(12.0
)
(26.9
)
Increase / (decrease) in trade and other accounts payable
(8.4
)
(26.9
)
Cash generated from operations
239.5
134.4
Income taxes paid
(6.8
)
(3.6
)
Net cash flows from operating activities
232.7
130.8
CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(65.1
)
(79.6
)
Purchase of intangible assets
(4.2
)
(8.2
)
Net purchase of interest in associates
(3.3
)
(1.0
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
0.3
0.6
Interest received
3.2
2.1
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(69.1
)
(86.1
)
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from restructuring
60.1
-
Proceeds from / (repayment of) financial debt
(48.3
)
(28.0
)
Repayments of / (granted) 3rd party loans receivable
1.5
(3.3
)
Transaction costs paid for the listing of equity instruments
(6.3
)
-
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
(39.1
)
(34.3
)
Net purchase of treasury shares
(2.0
)
-
Net contributions from / (purchase of) non-controlling interests
7.0
-
Interest paid
(37.7
)
(30.2
)
Net cash flows from / (used in) financing activities
(64.8
)
(95.8
)
Currency translation on cash
(2.0
)
0.9
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
96.8
(50.2
)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE
– beginning of the period
137.4
187.6
– end of the period
234.2
137.4
NON-IFRS RECONCILIATIONS
ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET PROFIT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
QUARTER ENDED
QUARTER ENDED
YEAR ENDED
YEAR ENDED
IN MILLIONS OF USD
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
Net profit
2.8
(34.8
)
65.8
(10.6
)
Income tax expense
(1.1
)
34.9
3.0
42.9
Profit before taxes (EBT)
1.7
0.1
68.8
32.3
Foreign exchange (gain) / loss
0.6
0.3
0.9
(0.5
)
Interest income
(0.8
)
(0.5
)
(2.5
)
(1.9
)
Interest expenses
7.7
7.5
31.0
30.2
Operating Profit (EBIT)
9.2
7.4
98.2
60.1
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
39.3
29.4
128.9
108.7
Other operational result (1)
4.3
4.6
10.9
3.7
Adjusted EBITDA
52.8
41.4
238.0
172.5
(1)
For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, other operational result
consisted of $2.9 million of restructuring expenses, $1.1 million
of uncollected receivables and $0.3 million of other expenses and
non-recurring items. For the quarter ended December 31, 2017,
other operational result consisted primarily of $1.1 million of
restructuring costs associated with the World Duty Free Group
acquisition and $3.5 million of other operating expenses and
nonrecurring items.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, other operational result
consisted of $3.5 million of restructuring expenses, $2.8 million
of litigation reserve, $1.9 million of uncollected receivables,
$1.5 million of asset write-offs related to conversions and store
closings, $0.7 million of IPO transaction costs and $0.5 million
of other expenses and non-recurring items. For the year ended
December 31, 2017, other operational result consisted of $4.1
million of restructuring expenses associated with the World Duty
Free Group acquisition, $3.4 million of audit and consulting costs
related to preparatory work in connection with our initial public
offering and $5.6 million of other operating expenses and
non-recurring items, partially offset by $9.4 million of other
operating income resulting from a related party loan waiver due to
Dufry.
NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT TO
ADJUSTED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
QUARTER ENDED
QUARTER ENDED
YEAR ENDED
YEAR ENDED
IN MILLIONS OF USD (EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent
(5.7
)
(41.4
)
29.5
(40.4
)
Amortization related to acquisitions (1)
9.8
10.4
39.4
39.2
Other operational result (2)
4.3
4.6
10.9
3.7
Income tax adjustment (3)
(1.1
)
(1.8
)
(2.9
)
(1.4
)
Adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent
7.3
(28.2
)
76.9
1.1
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share
(0.06
)
(0.45
)
0.32
(0.44
)
Adjusted diluted earnings / (loss) per share to equity holders of
the parent
0.08
(0.30
)
0.83
0.01
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's)
(4)
93,177
92,511
93,181
92,511
(1)
Although the values assigned to the concession rights during the
purchase price allocation are fair values, we believe that their
additional amortization doesn't allow a fair comparison with our
existing business previous to the business combination, as the costs
of the intangible assets have been incurred.
(2)
For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, other operational result
consisted of $2.9 million of restructuring expenses, $1.1 million
of uncollected receivables and $0.3 million of other expenses and
non-recurring items. For the quarter ended December 31, 2017,
other operational result consisted primarily of $1.1 million of
restructuring costs associated with the World Duty Free Group
acquisition and $3.5 million of other operating expenses and
nonrecurring items.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, other operational result
consisted of $3.5 million of restructuring expenses, $2.8 million
of litigation reserve, $1.9 million of uncollected receivables,
$1.5 million of asset write-offs related to conversions and store
closings, $0.7 million of IPO transaction costs and $0.5 million
of other expenses and non-recurring items. For the year ended
December 31, 2017, other operational result consisted of $4.1
million of restructuring expenses associated with the World Duty
Free Group acquisition, $3.4 million of audit and consulting costs
related to preparatory work in connection with our initial public
offering and $5.6 million of other operating expenses and
non-recurring items, partially offset by $9.4 million of other
operating income resulting from a related party loan waiver due to
Dufry.
(3)
Income tax adjustment represents the impact in income taxes we
actually accrued during the applicable period attributable to other
operational result. This assumption uses an income tax rate of 26.7%
and 39.0% for the adjustment for the periods ended December 31, 2018
and 2017, respectively. Amortization expenses related to
acquisitions did not reduce the amount of taxes we paid during the
applicable periods, and therefore there are no corresponding income
tax adjustments in respect of the amortization expense adjustment.
(4)
For the periods ended December 31, 2017, gives effect to our Class A
and Class B common shares outstanding following the completion of
our initial public offering on February 5, 2018.