HUDSON LTD.

(HUD)
Hudson : to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

11/22/2019 | 08:31am EST

Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) (“Hudson Group”), a leader in North American travel retail, announced today that Roger Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer, and Adrian Bartella, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 8:40 AM ET. The company will also hold small group meetings with investors at the conference. Interested investors should contact their Morgan Stanley representative.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available at https://investors.hudsongroup.com/. The webcast will also be archived on Hudson Group’s investor relations website.

About Hudson Group

Hudson Group (NYSE: HUD), a Dufry Company and one of the largest travel retailers in North America, is committed to enhancing the travel experience for over 300,000 travelers every day in the continental United States and Canada. The Company is anchored by its iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands and operates over 1,000 duty-paid and duty-free stores in 89 locations, including airports, commuter terminals, hotels and some of the most visited landmarks and tourist destinations in the world. Our wide range of store concepts include travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free shops, branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets. For more information, visit www.hudsongroup.com and www.dufry.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 937 M
EBIT 2019 152 M
Net income 2019 19,6 M
Debt 2019 209 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 84,6x
P/E ratio 2020 74,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,71x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
Capitalization 1 175 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,50  $
Last Close Price 12,71  $
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roger Fordyce Chief Executive Officer & Director
Juan Carlos Torres Carretero Chairman
Brian Quinn Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Adrian Bartella Chief Financial Officer
Eugenia M. Ulasewicz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUDSON LTD.-25.89%1 175
WALMART INC.27.89%340 916
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%25 334
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD14.39%15 877
COLES GROUP LIMITED33.82%14 230
CARREFOUR3.62%13 641
