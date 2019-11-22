Hudson : to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) (“Hudson Group”), a leader in North American travel retail, announced today that Roger Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer, and Adrian Bartella, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 8:40 AM ET. The company will also hold small group meetings with investors at the conference. Interested investors should contact their Morgan Stanley representative.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available at https://investors.hudsongroup.com/. The webcast will also be archived on Hudson Group’s investor relations website.

About Hudson Group

Hudson Group (NYSE: HUD), a Dufry Company and one of the largest travel retailers in North America, is committed to enhancing the travel experience for over 300,000 travelers every day in the continental United States and Canada. The Company is anchored by its iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands and operates over 1,000 duty-paid and duty-free stores in 89 locations, including airports, commuter terminals, hotels and some of the most visited landmarks and tourist destinations in the world. Our wide range of store concepts include travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free shops, branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets. For more information, visit www.hudsongroup.com and www.dufry.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005068/en/