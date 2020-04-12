Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hudson Ltd. - HUD

04/12/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Hudson Ltd. ("Hudson" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUD).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Hudson and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On March 11, 2020, Hudson announced the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results.  Among other results, Hudson announced fourth quarter GAAP earnings per share of -$0.10, falling $0.03 short of consensus estimates.  On this news, Hudson's stock price fell sharply, damaging investors. 

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-hudson-ltd---hud-301039092.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
