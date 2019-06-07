Hudson Pacific Properties : Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividends

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (the “Company” or “Hudson Pacific”)
(NYSE: HPP) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors
has declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.25 per share
for the second quarter of 2019. The dividend will be paid on June 27,
2019 to stockholders of record on June 17, 2019.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties is a real estate investment trust that owns
and operates more than 19 million square feet of office and studio
properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation,
media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading
growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises
and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol
HPP, and listed as a component of the Russell 2000® and the Russell
3000® indices. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.
