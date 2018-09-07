Hudson Pacific Properties : Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividends

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP) today announced that
the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on
its common stock of $0.25 per share for the third quarter of 2018. The
dividend will be paid on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on
September 18, 2018.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate company
focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating
high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select
West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return
spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital
investment and management expertise to create additional value. Founded
in 2006 as Hudson Capital, the company went public in 2010, electing to
be taxed as a real estate investment trust. Through the years, Hudson
Pacific has strategically assembled a portfolio in high-growth,
high-barrier-to-entry submarkets throughout Northern and Southern
California and the Pacific Northwest. The company is a leading provider
of design-forward, next-generation workspaces for a variety of tenants,
with a focus on Fortune 500 and leading growth companies, many in the
technology, media and entertainment sectors. As a long-term owner,
Hudson Pacific prioritizes tenant satisfaction and retention, providing
highly customized build-outs and working proactively to accommodate
tenants’ growth. Hudson Pacific trades as a component of the Russell
2000® and the Russell 3000® indices. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements
relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and
strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions
concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can
identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,”
“plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or
“potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words
or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends
and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions
and contingencies, many of which are beyond the company’s control, which
may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in
any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect
the company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they
are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the company
disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions
or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other
changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could
cause the company’s future results to differ materially from any
forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in
the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on
February 16, 2018, and other risks described in documents subsequently
filed by the company from time to time with the SEC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005007/en/