Hudson Pacific Properties : Wins ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP) today announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recognized the company as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year.

The EPA’s annual awards honor organizations demonstrating superior leadership, innovation, and commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency. In the last reported year, ENERGY STAR saved American businesses and consumers approximately 400 billion kilowatt hours of electricity and over $30 billion in energy costs, while achieving broad emission reductions. Award winners are chosen from among thousands of partners that participate in the ENERGY STAR program, and the selection is extremely competitive.

Joshua Hatfield, Executive Vice President of Operations at Hudson Pacific, said: “We are honored that the EPA has recognized Hudson Pacific’s notable achievements in energy efficiency and environmental stewardship. The ENERGY STAR program is integral to our strategic approach to responsible building operations, and to our ability to produce exceptional results for all our stakeholders.”

Hudson Pacific’s 2018 accomplishments related to award-winning energy management include:

Earned ENERGY STAR label for 44 buildings (8.4 million square feet), representing 71% of eligible office square footage, with more than 50% scoring in the top 10%;

Reduced energy consumption and associated costs by 5%, over 9,000 megawatt hours, producing savings of $1.7 million;

Benchmarked 100% of office assets for water and waste, as well as energy, within ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager;

Developed property-specific Sustainability Action Plans that emphasize ENERGY STAR benchmarking, communications, scores and certification; and

Initiated a robust, property-level engagement program to recognize top performers in ENERGY STAR score improvements, tenant engagement events, Sustainability Action Plans, and energy and water reductions.

The EPA will recognize Hudson Pacific, along with other award winners, at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on April 11, 2019. For a complete list of 2019 winners and more information on ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP, and listed as a component of the Russell 2000® and the Russell 3000® indices. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the company’s control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the SEC.

