Hudson Pacific Properties : Wins ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP) today announced that
the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recognized the
company as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year.
The EPA’s annual awards honor organizations demonstrating superior
leadership, innovation, and commitment to environmental protection
through energy efficiency. In the last reported year, ENERGY STAR saved
American businesses and consumers approximately 400 billion kilowatt
hours of electricity and over $30 billion in energy costs, while
achieving broad emission reductions. Award winners are chosen from among
thousands of partners that participate in the ENERGY STAR program, and
the selection is extremely competitive.
Joshua Hatfield, Executive Vice President of Operations at Hudson
Pacific, said: “We are honored that the EPA has recognized Hudson
Pacific’s notable achievements in energy efficiency and environmental
stewardship. The ENERGY STAR program is integral to our strategic
approach to responsible building operations, and to our ability to
produce exceptional results for all our stakeholders.”
Hudson Pacific’s 2018 accomplishments related to award-winning energy
management include:
-
Earned ENERGY STAR label for 44 buildings (8.4 million square feet),
representing 71% of eligible office square footage, with more than 50%
scoring in the top 10%;
-
Reduced energy consumption and associated costs by 5%, over 9,000
megawatt hours, producing savings of $1.7 million;
-
Benchmarked 100% of office assets for water and waste, as well as
energy, within ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager;
-
Developed property-specific Sustainability Action Plans that emphasize
ENERGY STAR benchmarking, communications, scores and certification; and
-
Initiated a robust, property-level engagement program to recognize top
performers in ENERGY STAR score improvements, tenant engagement
events, Sustainability Action Plans, and energy and water reductions.
The EPA will recognize Hudson Pacific, along with other award winners,
at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on April 11, 2019. For a complete list
of 2019 winners and more information on ENERGY STAR’s awards program,
visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties is a real estate investment trust that owns
and operates more than 17 million square feet of office and studio
properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation,
media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading
growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises
and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol
HPP, and listed as a component of the Russell 2000® and the Russell
3000® indices. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements
relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and
strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions
concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can
identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,”
“plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or
“potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words
or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends
and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions
and contingencies, many of which are beyond the company’s control, which
may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in
any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect
the company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they
are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the company
disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions
or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other
changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could
cause the company’s future results to differ materially from any
forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in
the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents
subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the SEC.
