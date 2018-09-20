Hudson Pacific Properties : to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s 2018 Global Real Estate Conference

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP) today announced that Victor Coleman, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a roundtable discussion at Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s 2018 Global Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The presentation webcast can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Hudson Pacific’s website at HudsonPacificProperties.com or by accessing this link, http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/baml/realestate2018/id56114377367.cfm. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live event.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value. Founded in 2006 as Hudson Capital, the company went public in 2010, electing to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. Through the years, Hudson Pacific has strategically assembled a portfolio in high-growth, high-barrier-to-entry submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. The company is a leading provider of design-forward, next-generation workspaces for a variety of tenants, with a focus on Fortune 500 and leading growth companies, many in the technology, media and entertainment sectors. As a long-term owner, Hudson Pacific prioritizes tenant satisfaction and retention, providing highly customized build-outs and working proactively to accommodate tenants’ growth. Hudson Pacific trades as a component of the Russell 2000® and the Russell 3000® indices. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the company’s control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on February 16, 2018, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the SEC.

