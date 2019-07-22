Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Hudson's Bay Co    HBC   CA4442181018

HUDSON'S BAY CO

(HBC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hudson Bay : Catalyst Capital seeks to take Hudson's Bay stake to oppose chairman's offer to go private

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 07:49pm EDT

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Catalyst Capital Group Inc on Monday offered to buy an estimated C$150 million stake in Hudson's Bay Co, and said it will oppose Executive Chairman Richard Baker's C$1.74 billion take-private proposal.

A shareholder group led by Baker, which collectively owns a 57% stake in Hudson's Bay, had made an offer of C$9.45 per share to take the struggling retailer private in June, with plans to fund the deal using some of the proceeds from asset sales.

Catalyst, run by Canadian financier Newton Glassman, on Monday offered to buy up to 14.85 million shares of Hudson's Bay at C$10.11 per share, saying it believes Baker's proposal "greatly undervalues the company."

Catalyst also requested the special committee of independent directors to explore alternatives to "maximize value for all shareholders over the near or long term."

Activist shareholder Jonathan Litt had also lambasted Baker's bid in June to take the Canadian retailer as "woefully inadequate," saying the chairman-led shareholder group looking to push through a deal could double the offer.

Canada's Globe & Mail newspaper last month reported that Catalyst had taken a portion of a 10% stake in Hudson's Bay from the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan. (https://tgam.ca/30MW2i0)

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUDSON'S BAY CO
07:49pHUDSON BAY : Catalyst Capital seeks to take Hudson's Bay stake to oppose chairma..
RE
06:42pCATALYST CAPITAL LETTER TO SHAREHOLD : Offer to Purchase Common Shares of Hudson..
AQ
05:41pHUDSON BAY : Catalyst Capital Announces Offer to Purchase Common Shares of Hudso..
PR
07/18HUDSON BAY : Saks fifth avenue unveils unprecedented men's shoe experience at ne..
PU
07/10HUDSON BAY : Special Committee of the Board of HBC Provides Process Update
BU
07/04HUDSON BAY : Launches New App to Expand its Digital Customer Experience
AQ
07/03HUDSON BAY : Launches New App to Expand its Digital Customer Experience
PU
06/23HUDSON BAY : chairman's buyout bid pits retail versus real estate
RE
06/20HUDSON BAY : HBC shareholders challenge $29.4M CEO pay amid privatization deal
AQ
06/19HUDSON BAY : HBC Announces Election of Directors
BU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 9 232 M
EBIT 2020 -110 M
Net income 2020 158 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,51%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 0,25x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,25x
Capitalization 2 327 M
Chart HUDSON'S BAY CO
Duration : Period :
Hudson's Bay Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUDSON'S BAY CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,43  CAD
Last Close Price 9,90  CAD
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Helena B. Foulkes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Baker Executive Chairman & Governor
Edward J. Record Chief Financial Officer
Janet M. Schalk Chief Technology Officer
Stephen J. Gold Chief Technology & Digital Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUDSON'S BAY CO35.94%1 781
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%16 085
KOHL'S CORPORATION-25.64%7 993
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED1.22%7 033
MACY'S-25.79%6 826
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-12.84%6 823
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group