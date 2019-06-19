Log in
HUDSON'S BAY CO

Hudson Bay : HBC Announces Election of Directors

06/19/2019

HBC (TSX: HBC) announced that all of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated May 15, 2019 (“Circular”) were elected as directors of HBC at the annual meeting of shareholders (“Meeting”) held today in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

Richard Baker

170,067,633

93.93

10,994,518

6.07

Robert Baker

157,386,431

86.92

23,675,720

13.08

Stephanie Coyles

174,885,825

96.59

6,176,326

3.41

Helena Foulkes

171,231,412

94.57

9,830,739

5.43

Eric Gross

171,040,227

94.46

10,021,924

5.54

Steven Langman

171,039,153

94.46

10,022,998

5.54

David Leith

174,749,032

96.51

6,313,119

3.49

William Mack

174,796,186

96.54

6,265,965

3.46

Lee Neibart

170,982,628

94.43

10,079,523

5.57

Wayne Pommen

174,775,222

96.53

6,286,929

3.47

Earl Rotman

174,449,499

96.35

6,612,652

3.65

Matthew Rubel

173,808,814

95.99

7,253,337

4.01

Andrea Wong

174,648,228

96.46

6,413,923

3.54

Each of the other matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

Final voting results of all matters voted on at the Meeting will be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About HBC

HBC is a diversified retailer focused on driving the performance of high quality stores and their omni channel platforms and unlocking the value of real estate holdings. Founded in 1670, HBC is the oldest company in North America. HBC’s portfolio today includes formats ranging from luxury to premium department stores to off price fashion shopping destinations, with over 300 stores and about 40,000 employees around the world. HBC’s leading businesses across North America include Saks Fifth Avenue, Hudson’s Bay, Lord + Taylor and Saks OFF 5TH.

HBC also has significant investments in joint ventures. It has partnered with Simon Property Group Inc. in the HBS Global Properties Joint Venture, which owns properties in the United States. In Canada, it has partnered with RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in the RioCan-HBC Joint Venture. HBC has partnered with SIGNA Retail Holdings for real estate and retail joint ventures in Europe.


© Business Wire 2019
