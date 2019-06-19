Hudson Bay : HBC Announces Election of Directors

HBC (TSX: HBC) announced that all of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated May 15, 2019 (“Circular”) were elected as directors of HBC at the annual meeting of shareholders (“Meeting”) held today in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
Richard Baker
|
170,067,633
|
93.93
|
10,994,518
|
6.07
|
Robert Baker
|
157,386,431
|
86.92
|
23,675,720
|
13.08
|
Stephanie Coyles
|
174,885,825
|
96.59
|
6,176,326
|
3.41
|
Helena Foulkes
|
171,231,412
|
94.57
|
9,830,739
|
5.43
|
Eric Gross
|
171,040,227
|
94.46
|
10,021,924
|
5.54
|
Steven Langman
|
171,039,153
|
94.46
|
10,022,998
|
5.54
|
David Leith
|
174,749,032
|
96.51
|
6,313,119
|
3.49
|
William Mack
|
174,796,186
|
96.54
|
6,265,965
|
3.46
|
Lee Neibart
|
170,982,628
|
94.43
|
10,079,523
|
5.57
|
Wayne Pommen
|
174,775,222
|
96.53
|
6,286,929
|
3.47
|
Earl Rotman
|
174,449,499
|
96.35
|
6,612,652
|
3.65
|
Matthew Rubel
|
173,808,814
|
95.99
|
7,253,337
|
4.01
|
Andrea Wong
|
174,648,228
|
96.46
|
6,413,923
|
3.54
Each of the other matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.
Final voting results of all matters voted on at the Meeting will be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
