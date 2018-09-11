Hudson Bay : HBC Enters Agreement to Merge HBC Europe with Germany’s Karstadt

HBC (TSX:HBC) today announced it entered into definitive agreements with
SIGNA Retail Holdings (“SIGNA”), a leading European retail and real
estate operator, to form a strategic partnership for its European retail
and real estate assets.
“We are excited to bring together these iconic banners to create
Germany’s leading retail business,” said Helena Foulkes, HBC’s Chief
Executive Officer. “We are creating a stronger retail entity that is
better positioned to capitalize on market opportunities. This
transaction builds on our recent efforts to streamline HBC and provides
a clear path forward to improve our European operations.”
HBC Europe’s retail operations will merge with SIGNA’s Karstadt
Warenhaus GmbH, with HBC taking a 49.99% interest in the combined
businesses. This includes two iconic banners, Galeria Kaufhof and
Karstadt, as well as other HBC and SIGNA banners to create a
well-capitalized retailer positioned for improved profitability.
Together, these businesses generated approximately €5.4 billion in total
sales during fiscal 2017. The new retail company will be led by Dr.
Stephan Fanderl, CEO of Karstadt and an experienced German retail
operator. HBC and SIGNA will share six board seats and have joint
oversight of all major decisions.
Foulkes added, “We are taking strong action to strengthen our retail
portfolio and enhance HBC’s profitability. This transaction creates
significant value for our shareholders, enhances our balance sheet and
provides a better operating platform for our European business. The
creation of a stronger operator in Europe allows us to focus our
attention on our North American banners, helping to ensure we are making
the right strategic decisions to drive performance and profitability
within those businesses.”
SIGNA will acquire a 50% interest in HBC’s German real estate assets
from HBC and its partners, and a 50-50 joint venture will be formed to
own and manage HBC’s German real estate assets. These transactions will
generate net proceeds to HBC of €411 million ($616 million), and value
the German real estate assets at a total of €3.25 billion ($4.88
billion) compared to the total Galeria Kaufhof purchase price of €2.51
billion ($3.77 billion) in 20151. The net proceeds, together
with the implied value of HBC’s remaining interest in these real estate
assets, net of debt, totals $8.71 per share2.
Richard Baker, HBC's Governor and Executive Chairman, said, “This
transaction highlights the significant value of our German real estate
assets, which are worth approximately $1.1 billion more than what we
paid for Galeria Kaufhof in 2015. Our partnership with SIGNA will serve
our business extremely well as it establishes a platform to further
strengthen our European retail and real estate operations. This
transaction reinforces our long-term focus of unlocking real estate
value through strategic partnerships, redevelopment and enhancing the
credit profile of retailer tenants along with managing a portfolio of
retail banners.”
The combination of the retail companies and the formation of the real
estate joint venture are expected to occur within the next 90 days and
are subject to approval from European competition authorities and
satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. Follow on real
estate transactions, and receipt of proceeds therefrom, are expected to
occur through early 2019. HBC directs investors to its public filings
available at www.sedar.com and
at www.hbc.com for
additional information and details of the transactions.
Advisors
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as lead financial advisor and PJ
SOLOMON as financial advisor to HBC on the transaction. Willkie Farr &
Gallagher LLP served as M&A counsel and Stikeman Elliott LLP as company
counsel. BofA Merrill Lynch was engaged by HBC to assist with obtaining
amendments to HBC’s term loan and revolving credit facilities.
HBC Financial Community Conference Call to Discuss Transaction
HBC's management team will discuss the transaction during a conference
call for the financial community today, September 11, 2018, at 8:30 am
EDT. The conference call will be accessible by calling (800) 535-7056 or
the international dial-in number (253) 237-1145. A live webcast of the
conference call will be available on HBC's website at: http://investor.hbc.com/events.cfm.
An audio replay will be available at this link through September 11,
2019.
Presentation slides for the conference call will be made available on
the Company's website located at www.hbc.com.
About HBC
HBC is a diversified global retailer focused on driving the performance
of high quality stores and their omnichannel platforms and unlocking the
value of real estate holdings. Founded in 1670, HBC is the oldest
company in North America. HBC's portfolio today includes formats ranging
from luxury to premium department stores to off price fashion shopping
destinations, with more than 480 stores and approximately 65,000
employees around the world.
In North America, HBC's leading banners include Hudson's Bay, Lord &
Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Saks OFF 5TH, along with Home Outfitters.
In Europe, its banners include GALERIA Kaufhof, the largest department
store group in Germany, Belgium's only department store group Galeria
INNO, as well as Saks OFF 5TH in Germany and the Netherlands and
Hudson’s Bay in the Netherlands.
HBC has significant investments in real estate joint ventures. It has
partnered with Simon Property Group Inc. in the HBS Global Properties
Joint Venture, which owns properties in the United States and Germany.
In Canada, it has partnered with RioCan.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking
statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including,
but not limited to, statements with respect to: the strategic
partnership with SIGNA, including the combination of HBC Europe’s retail
operations with SIGNA’s retail operations, the proposed real estate
joint venture, the transfer of a 50% interest in HBC’s German real
estate assets from HBC and its partners; the expectation that the
transactions will further strengthen HBC’s European retail and real
estate operations, unlock real estate value, create value for
shareholders, improve balance sheet and improve performance; the
expectation that net proceeds from the proposed transactions will
provide additional liquidity and repay debt; the anticipated performance
of the combined retail operating company; the anticipated completion of
the proposed transactions; and other statements that are not material
facts. Often but not always, forward-looking statements can be
identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may",
"will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should",
"would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or
the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology.
Although HBC believes that the forward-looking statements in this news
release are based on information and assumptions that are current,
reasonable and complete, these statements are by their nature subject to
a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from management's expectations and plans as set forth in such
forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following
factors, many of which are beyond HBC's control and the effects of which
can be difficult to predict: (a) the failure to obtain or satisfy, in a
timely manner or otherwise, required regulatory approvals and other
conditions of closing necessary to complete the proposed transactions;
(b) the failure to obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise,
conditions of closing necessary to complete the sale of the proposed
transactions on the contemplated timelines; (c) the possibility that the
anticipated benefits from the strategic partnership cannot be realized
in a timely manner or otherwise; (d) the ability of combined retail
operating company to retain and attract key Kaufhof or Karstadt
personnel and for Kaufhof or Karstadt to maintain relationships with
customers, suppliers and other business partners; (e) credit, market,
currency, operational, real estate, liquidity and funding risks
generally, including changes in economic conditions, interest rates or
tax rates; (f) risks and uncertainties relating to information
management, technology, supply chain, product safety, changes in law,
competition, seasonality, commodity price and business and (g) other
risks inherent to the Company's business and/or factors beyond its
control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company.
HBC cautions that the foregoing list of important factors and
assumptions is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely
affect its results. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and
assumptions that could cause HBC's actual results to differ from current
expectations, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of HBC's Annual
Information Form dated May 4, 2018 as well as HBC's other public
filings, available at www.sedar.com
and at www.hbc.com.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe
HBC's expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly,
are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by
applicable Canadian securities laws, HBC does not undertake any
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained
in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance
on these forward-looking statements.
Unless otherwise indicated, figures in this news release assume EUR:CAD
= 1:1.5.
___________________
1. See September 30, 2015
presentation “HBC Closes Acquisition of Galeria Kaufhof” available at www.hbc.com.
2.
Based on 235.6 million common shares of HBC outstanding, assuming
conversion of the HBC’s preferred shares.
