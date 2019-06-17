Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Hudson's Bay Co    HBC   CA4442181018

HUDSON'S BAY CO

(HBC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hudson Bay : HBC's Chief Financial Officer to Take Medical Leave of Absence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Becky Roof Appointed Interim CFO

HBC (TSX: HBC) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer Ed Record will be taking a medical leave of absence, effective today. In his absence, the company has appointed Becky Roof as Interim CFO.

Ms. Roof is a seasoned financial leader who previously served as interim CFO at a number of large companies and is currently a managing director at the global consulting firm AlixPartners, LLP, where she provides advisory and C-suite interim management services. She brings significant experience and will be supported by HBC’s Finance team and report to Helena Foulkes, Chief Executive Officer.

About HBC

HBC is a diversified retailer focused on driving the performance of high quality stores and their omni-channel platforms and unlocking the value of real estate holdings. Founded in 1670, HBC is the oldest company in North America. HBC's portfolio today includes formats ranging from luxury to premium department stores to off price fashion shopping destinations. HBC's leading businesses across North America include Saks Fifth Avenue, Hudson's Bay, and Saks OFF 5TH. As previously announced, it is currently working with its financial advisors to review alternatives for Lord + Taylor. HBC also has significant investments in joint ventures. It has partnered with Simon Property Group Inc. in the HBS Global Properties Joint Venture, which owns properties in the United States. In Canada, it has partnered with RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in the RioCan-HBC Joint Venture. HBC previously announced that has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its remaining stake in its German real estate joint venture and divest its related retail joint venture to its partner SIGNA, and that it is working with a financial advisor to review options for its business in the Netherlands.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUDSON'S BAY CO
05:06pHUDSON BAY : HBC appoints interim CFO as Ed Record takes medical leave of absenc..
AQ
04:31pHUDSON BAY : HBC's Chief Financial Officer to Take Medical Leave of Absence
BU
06/13HUDSON BAY : sales slump, optimistic about China trade impact
RE
06/13HUDSON BAY : HBC Agrees to Sell Remaining European Real Estate and Divest Relate..
AQ
06/13HUDSON BAY : HBC reports Q1 profit due to sale of Lord and Taylor New York build..
AQ
06/13HUDSON BAY : HBC Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
06/11Neiman Marcus Reports Wider Net Loss, Falling Sales
DJ
06/11HUDSON BAY : Shareholders Collectively Owning 57% of Hudson's Bay Company's Outs..
AQ
06/10HUDSON BAY : chairman puts together $1.3 billion offer for retailer
RE
06/10HUDSON BAY : executive leads bid to take retailer private
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 9 141 M
EBIT 2020 -117 M
Net income 2020 -214 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,78%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021
EV / Sales 2020 0,13x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Capitalization 1 173 M
Chart HUDSON'S BAY CO
Duration : Period :
Hudson's Bay Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUDSON'S BAY CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,3  CAD
Spread / Average Target 61%
Managers
NameTitle
Helena B. Foulkes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Baker Executive Chairman & Governor
Edward J. Record Chief Financial Officer
Janet M. Schalk Chief Technology Officer
Stephen J. Gold Chief Technology & Digital Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUDSON'S BAY CO32.51%875
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%15 301
KOHL'S CORPORATION-27.99%8 204
MACY'S-27.60%6 523
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-3.29%6 373
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-18.38%6 078
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About