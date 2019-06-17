Hudson Bay : HBC's Chief Financial Officer to Take Medical Leave of Absence

Becky Roof Appointed Interim CFO

HBC (TSX: HBC) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer Ed Record will be taking a medical leave of absence, effective today. In his absence, the company has appointed Becky Roof as Interim CFO.

Ms. Roof is a seasoned financial leader who previously served as interim CFO at a number of large companies and is currently a managing director at the global consulting firm AlixPartners, LLP, where she provides advisory and C-suite interim management services. She brings significant experience and will be supported by HBC’s Finance team and report to Helena Foulkes, Chief Executive Officer.

