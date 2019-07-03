Log in
HUDSON'S BAY CO

(HBC)
Hudson Bay : Launches New App to Expand its Digital Customer Experience

07/03/2019 | 04:08pm EDT

TORONTO, July 3, 2019 - Hudson's Bay, Canada's iconic department store, is reimagining its digital experience with the launch of a new bilingual iOS app that features functionality for customers shopping online or in store.

'At Hudson's Bay, the customer is at the heart of everything we do and their input drove many of the developments of our new app,' said Adam Powell, VP eCommerce, Hudson's Bay. 'With mobile now exceeding desktop shoppers on thebay.com, the new app is fast, effective, and adds value, ultimately evolving our digital experience. In developing, we honed in on what would help make the Hudson's Bay shopping experience easier and more engaging, from start to finish, both online and in stores.'

Key Features:

  • Curated homepage featuring latest brands and new arrivals

  • Scan product barcodes to search for additional styles and sizes and detailed product descriptions

  • Purchase while in store and get fast, free delivery to home

  • Track order shipments

  • Save favourites

New features and updates will be made to the app over the next several months. The app can be downloaded from the App Store for iOS devices.

About Hudson's Bay:

HBC, incorporated in 1670, is North America's oldest company. Hudson's Bay has grown to become Canada's most prominent department store, today operating 89 full-line locations and thebay.com. Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality, service, and style by offering well-edited assortments of exclusive and popular fashion, beauty, home and accessory designers and brands, as well as exclusive food concepts. It is part of the HBC brand portfolio. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of Hudson's Bay Company.

For more information, please contact:

Hafsa Pathan
Corporate Communications Specialist
Hudson's Bay Company
416.256.5115
hafsa.pathan@hbc.com

Disclaimer

HBC - Hudson's Bay Company published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 20:07:08 UTC
