Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Hudson's Bay Co    HBC   CA4442181018

HUDSON'S BAY CO

(HBC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hudson Bay : Private equity firm Catalyst now holds about 16% of Hudson's Bay shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 05:52pm EDT

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Catalyst Capital Group Inc holds roughly 16% of Hudson's Bay Co shares after investors took part in its tender offer, bolstering the buyout firm's position against a take-private deal, according to a Canadian securities filing made on Tuesday.

Catalyst said in August it had acquired about 10% of the department store retailer's stock, but had not disclosed its total holdings. The private equity firm will continue opposing a C$1.74 billion offer from Hudson's Bay's executive chairman, Richard Baker, according to the filing.

Reuters first reported the buyout firm's total stake Tuesday.

Catalyst's total holdings are important because for any deal of Baker's to move forward, the retail executive needs support from shareholders.

Baker made an offer to acquire Hudson's Bay, the owner of luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue, in June, saying that the company was best suited to face challenges in retail as a private company.

A special committee at Hudson's Bay said Baker's current offer, made with a consortium of shareholders holding 57% of the company, was "inadequate."

Catalyst and other shareholders including hedge fund Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC have said Baker's proposal falls short in providing sufficient value.

Baker and his consortium would need roughly 21.5% of shareholders - a majority not affiliated with his deal - to approve his offer.

Representatives for Baker and Hudson's Bay's special committee declined to comment. Hudson Bay itself did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom Brown)

By Jessica DiNapoli

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUDSON'S BAY CO
05:52pHUDSON BAY : Private equity firm Catalyst now holds about 16% of Hudson's Bay sh..
RE
09/09HUDSON BAY : Leesa Sleep, A Socially Responsible Luxury Mattress Company Launche..
PU
09/09HUDSON BAY : HBC Schedules Q2 2019 Financial Results
AQ
09/06HUDSON BAY : to shutter last 2 Zellers stores in Toronto and Ottawa
AQ
09/06HUDSON BAY : HBC Schedules Q2 2019 Financial Results
BU
09/02HUDSON'S BAY UNVEILS THE DESIGNER ED : New and International Brands to launch in..
AQ
08/31HUDSON'S BAY TO CLOSE DUTCH STORES : newspaper
RE
08/29HUDSON BAY : Special Committee of the Board of HBC Comments on Amended Offer fro..
AQ
08/28HUDSON BAY : Lord & Taylor sold for $100M to rental clothing company
AQ
08/28HUDSON BAY : IIROC Trade Resumption - HBC
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 9 091 M
EBIT 2020 -110 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,50%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 0,25x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,26x
Capitalization 2 311 M
Chart HUDSON'S BAY CO
Duration : Period :
Hudson's Bay Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUDSON'S BAY CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,74  CAD
Last Close Price 9,95  CAD
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Helena B. Foulkes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Baker Executive Chairman & Governor
Edward J. Record Chief Financial Officer
Janet M. Schalk Chief Technology Officer
Stephen J. Gold Chief Technology & Digital Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUDSON'S BAY CO38.27%1 757
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%14 357
KOHL'S CORPORATION-22.02%8 232
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-3.52%6 706
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-4.82%6 661
NORDSTROM-33.34%5 077
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group