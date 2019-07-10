Hudson Bay : Special Committee of the Board of HBC Provides Process Update

HBC (TSX: HBC) announced that the Special Committee of the Board of Directors has retained TD Securities Inc. as independent valuator to prepare a formal valuation of the common shares of the company in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, and Centerview Partners LLC as special advisor. The Special Committee has also retained J.P. Morgan Securities as financial advisor and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP as legal counsel to assist the Special Committee in its process.

The Special Committee of the Board of Directors was formed to review and evaluate the June 10, 2019 proposal received from a group of HBC shareholders for the privatization of the company at a price of $9.45 per share, payable in cash.

The Committee acknowledges shareholders’ feedback expressing their perspectives about the proposed privatization transaction. The Committee takes this input seriously and intends to review the transaction proposal carefully with the assistance of its legal and financial advisors and the benefit of the independent valuation. The Committee intends to respond to the privatization proposal as promptly as practical.

HBC does not intend to comment on or disclose further developments regarding the Special Committee’s evaluation unless and until it deems further disclosure is appropriate or required.

