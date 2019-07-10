Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Hudson's Bay Co    HBC   CA4442181018

HUDSON'S BAY CO

(HBC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hudson Bay : Special Committee of the Board of HBC Provides Process Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 05:14pm EDT

HBC (TSX: HBC) announced that the Special Committee of the Board of Directors has retained TD Securities Inc. as independent valuator to prepare a formal valuation of the common shares of the company in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, and Centerview Partners LLC as special advisor. The Special Committee has also retained J.P. Morgan Securities as financial advisor and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP as legal counsel to assist the Special Committee in its process.

The Special Committee of the Board of Directors was formed to review and evaluate the June 10, 2019 proposal received from a group of HBC shareholders for the privatization of the company at a price of $9.45 per share, payable in cash.

The Committee acknowledges shareholders’ feedback expressing their perspectives about the proposed privatization transaction. The Committee takes this input seriously and intends to review the transaction proposal carefully with the assistance of its legal and financial advisors and the benefit of the independent valuation. The Committee intends to respond to the privatization proposal as promptly as practical.

HBC does not intend to comment on or disclose further developments regarding the Special Committee’s evaluation unless and until it deems further disclosure is appropriate or required.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to: the privatization proposal received by the company, including the terms and conditions of the proposal; the review and evaluation of the privatization proposal by the Special Committee, and other statements that are not material facts. Often but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “estimate”, “plan”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “outlook”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “foresee”, “continue” or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology.

Although HBC believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are based on information and assumptions that are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are by their nature subject to a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s expectations and plans as set forth in such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, many of which are beyond HBC’s control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict: (a) the possibility that the company, its Board of Directors, its Special Committee and the group of HBC shareholders proposing privatization of the company cannot come to an agreement on the terms and conditions of the privatization proposal or will not proceed with giving shareholders an opportunity to accept or vote in favour of the privatization proposal; (b) the possibility that the terms and conditions of any definitive agreement in respect of a privatization proposal will differ from those that are currently contemplated; (c) if a definitive agreement is reached, the failure to obtain or satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, required shareholder and regulatory approvals and other conditions of closing necessary to complete any privatization proposal; (d) credit, market, currency, operational, real estate, liquidity and funding risks generally, including changes in economic conditions, interest rates or tax rates; (e) risks and uncertainties relating to information management, technology, supply chain, product safety, changes in law, competition, seasonality, commodity price and business and (f) other risks inherent to the company’s business and/or factors beyond its control which could have a material adverse effect on the company or the ability to consummate the privatization proposal.

HBC cautions that the foregoing list of important factors and assumptions is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause HBC’s actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of HBC’s Annual Information Form dated May 3, 2019 as well as HBC’s other public filings, available at www.sedar.com and at www.hbc.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe HBC’s expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable Canadian securities laws, HBC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

About HBC

HBC is a diversified retailer focused on driving the performance of high quality stores and their omni-channel platforms and unlocking the value of real estate holdings. Founded in 1670, HBC is the oldest company in North America. HBC’s portfolio today includes formats ranging from luxury to premium department stores to off price fashion shopping destinations, with more than 300 stores and about 40,000 employees around the world. HBC’s leading businesses across North America include Saks Fifth Avenue, Hudson’s Bay, Lord + Taylor, and Saks OFF 5TH.

HBC also has significant investments in joint ventures. It has partnered with Simon Property Group Inc. in the HBS Joint Venture, which owns properties in the United States. In Canada, it has partnered with RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in the RioCan-HBC Joint Venture. HBC has partnered with SIGNA Retail Holdings for real estate and retail joint ventures in Europe.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUDSON'S BAY CO
05:14pHUDSON BAY : Special Committee of the Board of HBC Provides Process Update
BU
07/04HUDSON BAY : Launches New App to Expand its Digital Customer Experience
AQ
07/03HUDSON BAY : Launches New App to Expand its Digital Customer Experience
PU
06/23HUDSON BAY : chairman's buyout bid pits retail versus real estate
RE
06/20HUDSON BAY : HBC shareholders challenge $29.4M CEO pay amid privatization deal
AQ
06/19HUDSON BAY : HBC Announces Election of Directors
BU
06/18STORNOWAY DIAMOND : Most actively traded companies on the TSX
AQ
06/18HUDSON BAY : Investor Litt says Hudson's Bay worth double chairman's C$1.74 bill..
RE
06/18HUDSON BAY : HBC's Chief Financial Officer to Take Medical Leave of Absence
AQ
06/18HUDSON BAY : Land and Buildings says deal to take HBC private undervalues compan..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 9 232 M
EBIT 2020 -110 M
Net income 2020 158 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,51%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 0,25x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,25x
Capitalization 2 325 M
Chart HUDSON'S BAY CO
Duration : Period :
Hudson's Bay Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUDSON'S BAY CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,4  CAD
Last Close Price 9,89  CAD
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Helena B. Foulkes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard A. Baker Executive Chairman & Governor
Edward J. Record Chief Financial Officer
Janet M. Schalk Chief Technology Officer
Stephen J. Gold Chief Technology & Digital Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUDSON'S BAY CO35.67%1 742
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%16 245
KOHL'S CORPORATION-27.24%7 823
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED0.57%6 933
MACY'S-28.71%6 703
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-15.28%6 500
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About